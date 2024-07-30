'Samay aa gaya hai India': Neeraj Chopra arrives for Paris Olympics 2024 in style, sends inspiring message

In what has sparked a wave of excitement and anticipation, India’s javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra arrived at the Olympic Games Village in Paris on Tuesday.

In what has sparked a massive wave of excitement and anticipation, India’s javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra arrived at the Olympic Games Village in Paris on Tuesday. The Olympic gold medalist, renowned for his historic win at the Tokyo 2020 Games, took to social media to share the momentous occasion with his fans.

"Namaskar Paris! Excited to finally reach the Olympic Games village. #Paris2024,” Chopra posted on his X account, accompanied by a series of photographs showcasing his arrival.

Chopra’s presence at the Paris Olympics 2024 has been highly anticipated, as he joins the Indian contingent in one of the most prestigious sporting events globally. The javelin star's arrival came hours after shooter Manu Bhaker clinched her second bronze medal in Paris with a stellar show in the 10m air pistol mixed team event with partner Sarabjot Singh.

Meanwhile, in an Instagram post by We Are Team India, the official handle of the Indian Olympics Association (IOA), the javelin throw star was seen writing an inspiring message on a sticky note for the Indian contingent competing at the Paris Olympics 2024.

"Look who’s here. Neeraj Chopra has arrived at the athletes village, and has a message for his fellow athletes," the caption of the post read.

In the post, Neeraj Chopra is seen writing a note for his compatriots which read, "This is the time for the performance. Samay aa gaya hai India."

Although Chopra announced his arrival in style, which has sparked excitement among Indian fans, the javelin throw star will be seen in action only on August 6. The javelin throw event at the Paris Olympics 2024 will begin with the qualification rounds, where athletes will be divided into two groups - A and B. Post that, the final of the event will take place on August 8.

Indian fans will be hoping for Neeraj Chopra to qualify for the final and secure a podium finish again at the world's biggest sporting stage.

