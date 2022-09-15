Roger Federer is retiring: 10 facts about the tennis legend from Basel

Roger Federer has announced that he will be retiring from the sport after next week's Laver Cup. The 41-year-old has, in his career spanning over 24 years, entertained millions with his game. Let's take a look

Swiss legend Roger Federer has announced that he will be retiring from the sport after next week's Laver Cup. A generation of fans went into shock when Federer made the announcement on Twitter. The 41-year-old has, in his career spanning over 24 years, entertained millions with his game. He won 20 Grand Slam singles titles, dominating men's tennis for two decades.

Also Read: Roger Federer will retire from professional tennis after Laver Cup

Let's take a look at some trivia about the legend from Basel:

* Federer had 1,251 tour-level wins, the second-most victories on record behind only Jimmy Connors (1,274). The Swiss won 103 titles during his career.

* Federer topped the world tennis rankings at the age of 22 on February 2, 2004

* Federer held the world number 1 ranking for a record 237 consecutive weeks from February 2, 2004, till August 18, 2008

* Federer is a 20-time Grand Slam singles champion. These include six Australian Open titles, eight Wimbledon titles, five US Open titles and French Open once.

* Federer has Grand Slam records with 369 wins, 46 Semi-Final appearances and 58 Quarter Final appearances.

* Federer was named by Forbes in 2020 as the world's highest-paid athlete with $106.3 million in annual earnings.

* During his career, Federer never retired in 1,526 singles and 223 doubles matches.

* Federer was named world sportsman of the year five times.

* Federer lifted the Masters 1000 champion trophy 28 times.

* Federer also won two Olympic medals -- a gold in the 2008 Olympics doubles event and a silver in the 2012 Olympics singles event.

Also Read: 'Didn't think it was going to take this long' - Federer hopeful on Wimbledon return

Also Read: Roger Federer announces retirement: Know his net worth, major sponsors and other details