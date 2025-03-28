Premier League 2024-25: Top 5 Moments of the Season So Far

Read Full Article

The Premier League 2024-2025 season has delivered a series of unforgettable moments that have captivated fans worldwide. Here are the top five highlights that have defined the season up to this point:

1. Justin Kluivert's Historic Hat-Trick of Penalties

On November 30, 2024, Bournemouth's Justin Kluivert etched his name into Premier League history by becoming the first player to score a hat-trick of penalties in a single match. Facing Wolverhampton Wanderers, Kluivert confidently converted three spot-kicks in the 3rd, 18th, and 74th minutes, leading Bournemouth to a 4-2 victory. This remarkable feat was the first of its kind in England's top flight since 1957, showcasing Kluivert's composure under pressure.

2. Cole Palmer's Four-Goal First Half

Chelsea's Cole Palmer delivered a sensational performance on September 28, 2024, against Brighton & Hove Albion. In an electrifying first half, Palmer netted four goals, becoming the first player in Premier League history to achieve this milestone within the opening 45 minutes. His clinical finishing propelled Chelsea to a commanding 4-2 victory and underscored his emergence as a formidable attacking force.

3. Alexander Isak's Record-Breaking Season for Newcastle United

Alexander Isak has been a standout performer for Newcastle United, consistently finding the back of the net throughout the season. On December 21, 2024, Isak scored his first hat-trick for the club in a 4-0 win against Ipswich Town, becoming the first Swedish player to score a Premier League hat-trick since Freddie Ljungberg in 2003. His opening goal, timed at 25.95 seconds, also set the record for Newcastle's fastest away goal in Premier League history. Isak's prolific form has been instrumental in Newcastle's pursuit of European qualification.

4. Arsenal's Five-Goal First Half Against West Ham

On December 1, 2024, Arsenal delivered a scintillating attacking display against West Ham United, scoring five goals in the first half en route to a 5-2 victory. This marked only the fourth instance since the Premier League's inception in 1992 that seven goals were scored before halftime. Bukayo Saka was instrumental, contributing a goal and three assists, highlighting Arsenal's offensive prowess and their intent to challenge for the title.

5. Manchester United's Resilient 1-0 Victory Over Fulham

Kicking off their campaign on August 16, 2024, Manchester United secured a hard-fought 1-0 win against Fulham. The match was a major moment for United's defensive solidity. This because United were coming off a horrid season in terms of defense. This performance set a positive tone for their season ahead.

