PM Modi hosts India's CWG 2022 contingent; hails start of country's 'golden era' in sports

The golden period of Indian sports is knocking on the doors, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday as he hailed the gutsy show of the Indian contingent which returned with 61 medals from the Commonwealth Games 2022.

To honour the athletes in New Delhi, Modi welcomed the Indian delegation to his home on Saturday. In Birmingham, the Indian competitors performed spectacularly, winning 61 medals, including 22 gold, 16 silver, and 23 bronze.

"The real assessment of this performance can't be made with just the number of medals. Our athletes competed neck-to-neck. There may have been a difference of 1s or 1cm, but we will make that up. I am confident of that," Modi said during his speech.

"It is just a start, and we are not going to just sit quietly. The golden period of Indian sports is knocking on the doors. We have the responsibility of making a sporting system which is the best in the world, inclusive, diverse and dynamic. No talent should be left out as they are all assets," the PM added.

While India produced a dominating show in badminton, wrestling and weightlifting, the athletes also did well in athletics, judo and lawn bowl, where they won India's first-ever medal in the Games.

"Not only are we strengthening the sports that we have been strong in but have also left a mark in new sports. In hockey, we are trying to get our legacy back," Modi said.

"Since last time, we have won medals in four new sports, from lawn bowls to athletics, outperformance has been spectacular. This performance will help increase youth's interest in new sports. We have to improve our performance in new sports," the PM added.

The Indian team also won a silver in women's T20 cricket, which was introduced for the first time at the CWG. "Under Harmanpreet's leadership, India has produced a fantastic performance in cricket. All players have done well, but no one had the antidote to Renuka's swing bowling. It is not a small feat to be the top wicket-taker among the greats," PM Modi said.

Modi also noted that the achievements of the athletes coincided with the celebrations of India's 75th independence day. The felicitation program was attended by most of the CWG-returned athletes, including the wrestlers, weightlifters, boxers, shuttlers and table tennis players. Modi also congratulated the chess players who competed and won medals at the Olympiad, which was hosted in Chennai.

