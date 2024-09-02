Paris Paralympics: Yogesh Kathuniya wins silver in men's Discus throw F-56 event

Brazil's Claudiney Batista dos Santos clinched the gold medal with a Paralympic Record of 46.86m. Meanwhile, Greece's Konstantinos Tzounis won the bronze with a best throw of 41.32m.

India's Yogesh Kathuniya won silver medal at the Paris Paralympics in men's discuss throw F-56 event with a season's best effort of 42.22m at the ongoing Games here on Monday. It was the 27-year-old's second successive silver at the Paralympics having won the medal in his very first attempt in Tokyo three years ago.

Also read: Paris Paralympics 2024: Rubina Francis wins BRONZE in air pistol SH1 event, takes India's medal tally to 5

Brazil's Claudiney Batista dos Santos clinched the gold medal with a Paralympic Record of 46.86m. Meanwhile, Greece's Konstantinos Tzounis won the bronze with a best throw of 41.32m and Slovakia's Dusan Laczko finished fourth with a 41.20m throw.

Brazilian Batista has now won three gold medals at the Paralympics. He claimed his first Paralympics gold at Rio 2016 and successfully defended the title five years later in Tokyo. He is also a three-time world champion with gold medals at the 2019, 2023 and 2024 World Championships in Dubai, Paris and Kobe respectively.

Yogesh achieved his season-best in the first attempt but couldn't improve on that in his subsequent throws. The Indian's last five attempts measured 41.50m, 41.55m, 40.33m, 40.89m and 39.68m. Tzounis, on the other hand, produced his best throw in the fifth attempt and thereby finished at the third spot. \

Also read: Paris Paralympics: Preethi Pal makes history with 2nd bronze medal, Nishad Kumar bags 2nd successive silver

Latest Videos