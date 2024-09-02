Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Paris Paralympics: Preethi Pal makes history with 2nd bronze medal, Nishad Kumar bags 2nd successive silver

    Preethi Pal and Nishad Kumar delivered stellar performances at the Paris Paralympics, earning India two more prestigious medals in track and field events.

    Paris Paralympics: Preethi Pal makes history with 2nd bronze medal, Nishad Kumar bags 2nd successive silver snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 7:06 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 7:06 AM IST

    Preethi Pal and Nishad Kumar delivered stellar performances at the Paris Paralympics, earning India two more prestigious medals in track and field events. With this feat, India's medal tally at the mega sporting event now stands at seven, as the nation eagerly awaits shuttlers Suhas Yathiraj and Thulasimathi Murugesan assured medals.

    Preethi Pal, 23, made history by becoming the first Indian woman in track and field to win two medals at a single Paralympics. Nishad Kumar, 24, claimed his second consecutive silver medal in the men's high jump T47 category, solidifying his reputation as one of India's top para-athletes.

    Preethi Pal, a young athlete from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, achieved a significant milestone by clinching her second bronze medal in the women’s 200m T35 category. Her remarkable sprint, clocking a personal best of 30.01 seconds, added to her earlier success in the 100m T35 event where she finished with a time of 14.21 seconds. Her journey to this historic double medal feat is a testament to her resilience and determination.

    Preethi’s story is one of extraordinary perseverance. Born with weak legs and an irregular leg posture, she spent eight years of her early life wearing calipers. Despite these challenges, she pursued traditional treatments and therapies, gradually strengthening her legs. Her life took a pivotal turn at the age of 17 when she discovered Paralympic sports through social media and met Fatima Khatoon, a Paralympic athlete, who introduced her to the world of para-athletics.

    In the fiercely competitive women’s 200m T35 final, China’s Zhou Xia dominated with a gold-winning time of 28.15 seconds, followed by her compatriot Guo Qianqian, who secured silver with 29.09 seconds. The T35 category includes athletes with coordination impairments such as hypertonia, ataxia, and athetosis, making Preethi’s achievements even more commendable.

    Preethi's two medals in Paris have placed her in an elite club of Indian Paralympians, joining Avani Lekhara, who won gold and bronze in shooting at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021.

    Nishad Kumar's consistency shines again

    Meanwhile, Nishad Kumar continued his impressive form by winning silver in the men's high jump T47 category, matching his feat from the Tokyo Paralympics. Nishad cleared a height of 2.04 meters to secure India's third para-athletics medal at these Games and the seventh overall. Despite fierce competition, Nishad remained composed and focused, exemplifying the determination that has defined his career.

    Nishad’s silver-medal performance came in a highly competitive field. Townsend Roderick of the USA, the world record holder, claimed the gold with a leap of 2.12 meters. Margiev Georgii, competing as a Neutral Paralympic Athlete, secured the bronze with a jump of 2 meters. Another Indian athlete, Ram Pal, also delivered a commendable performance, finishing seventh with a personal best of 1.95 meters.

    Nishad’s journey to Paralympic success has been equally inspiring. He lost his right hand in a grass-cutting machine accident at the tender age of six but never let this setback deter him. Inspired by his mother, a state-level volleyball player and discus thrower, Nishad initially took up wrestling and athletics before focusing on the high jump. His breakthrough came in 2017 when he received professional coaching, leading to a gold medal at the Asian Youth Para Games. His success continued with a gold at the Asian Para Games and a silver medal at the 2024 World Para Athletics Championship in Japan.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Football EPL 2024-25: Diaz and Salah shine as Liverpool crush Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford snt

    EPL 2024-25: Diaz and Salah shine as Liverpool crush Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford

    Feeling great worked very hard Samit Dravid's first reaction on India U-19 squad selection (WATCH) snt

    'Feeling great, worked very hard': Samit Dravid's first reaction on India U-19 squad selection (WATCH)

    Football EPL 2024-25: Declan Rice sees red as Arsenal and Brighton battle to 1-1 draw in controversial clash snt

    EPL 2024-25: Declan Rice sees red as Arsenal and Brighton battle to 1-1 draw in controversial clash

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Rubina Francis wins BRONZE in air pistol SH1 event, takes India's medal tally to 5 snt

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Rubina Francis wins BRONZE in air pistol SH1 event, takes India's medal tally to 5

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Nitesh Kumar, Sukant Kadam enter men's singles SL3 and SL4 semifinals snt

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Nitesh Kumar, Sukant Kadam enter men's singles SL3 and SL4 semifinals

    Recent Stories

    Hyderabad weather alert: Will schools stay closed amid heavy rain forecast? All you need to know AJR

    Hyderabad weather alert: Will schools stay closed amid heavy rain forecast? All you need to know

    World Coconut Day 2024: 7 health benefits of Coconuts ATG

    World Coconut Day 2024: 7 health benefits of Coconuts

    Numerology Prediction for September 2, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for September 2, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Check you daily horoscope: September 2, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care AJR

    Check you daily horoscope: September 2, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care

    Indian Army Plan B after field firing range near Ayodhya airport becomes unviable: New training ground in Northeast snt

    Army's Plan B after field firing range near Ayodhya airport becomes unviable: New training ground in Northeast

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon