Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Suhas Yathiraj dominates Ramdani in opener with straight-games victory

    Suhas Yathiraj, the reigning World Champion and World No. 1 in the men’s singles SL4 category, kicked off his Paris Paralympics 2024 campaign in style with a commanding victory over Indonesia's Hikmat Ramdani on Thursday.

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Suhas Yathiraj dominates Ramdani in opener with straight-games victory snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 29, 2024, 4:09 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 29, 2024, 5:03 PM IST

    Suhas Yathiraj, the reigning World Champion and World No. 1 in the men’s singles SL4 category, kicked off his Paris Paralympics 2024 campaign in style with a commanding victory over Indonesia's Hikmat Ramdani on Thursday.

    Yathiraj, who also won a silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics, showcased his top-seed prowess by defeating Ramdani in straight sets, 21-7, 21-5. The match was a one-sided affair, with Yathiraj dominating from start to finish, demonstrating his superiority on the court.

    This decisive win marks a strong start for Yathiraj as he looks to add another Paralympic medal to his impressive collection. His performance today sets a high standard as he progresses through the group stage of the men’s singles SL4 competition.

    Meanwhile, Sukant Kadam also registered a win in his opening men’s singles SL4 group match against Malaysia’s Mohammed Amin Burhanuddin. In their Group B clash, the 31-year-old Indian staged a stunning comeback after having lost the opening game to secure a 17-21 21-15 22-20 victory. He came back from a 16-20 deficit in the decider by winning six consecutive points.

    Tarun Dhillion, who had severely injured his knee in a football accident, defeated Brazil's Oliveira Rogerio Junior Xavier 21-17, 21-19 in a men's singles SL4 Group D match.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Paris Paralympics 2024: India's Tarun Dhillon secures win over Brazil's Rogerio in men's singles SL4 match snt

    Paris Paralympics 2024: India's Tarun Dhillon secures win over Brazil's Rogerio in men's singles SL4 match

    cricket No Shaheen Afridi as Pakistan announce 12-man team for 2nd Test against Bangladesh scr

    No Shaheen Afridi as Pakistan announce 12-man team for 2nd Test against Bangladesh

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Shuttler Sukant Kadam's stunning comeback secures win over Malaysia's Burhanuddin snt

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Sukant Kadam stages remarkable comeback to beat Malaysia's Burhanuddin

    cricket Ravichandran Ashwin explains why bats for impact player rule in IPL scr

    Ravichandran Ashwin explains why he bats for impact player rule

    cricket Ravichandran Ashwin bewildered by Pakistan's shocking 10 wicket home defeat against Bangladesh scr

    Ravichandran Ashwin bewildered by Pakistan's shocking 10 wicket home defeat against Bangladesh

    Recent Stories

    Golden Retriever to Beagle-7 best dog breeds for first time owners RBA

    Golden Retriever to Beagle-7 best dog breeds for first time owners

    Kolkata horror: Viral photo of accused Sanjay Roy celebrating birthday with RG Kar ex-principal sparks row anr

    Kolkata horror: Viral photo of accused Sanjay Roy celebrating birthday with RG Kar ex-principal sparks outrage

    Kim Kardashian looks SEXY as she drops pictures in white cut-out dress RKK

    Kim Kardashian looks SEXY as she drops pictures in white cut-out dress

    Karnataka High Court rejects plea challenging cabinet order in DK Shivakumar's disproportionate assets case vkp

    BREAKING: Relief for Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar in disproportionate assets case

    Arjun Bijlani to Nia Sharma: 7 TV Actors who rejected Bigg Boss 18 NTI

    Arjun Bijlani to Nia Sharma: 7 TV Actors who rejected Bigg Boss 18

    Recent Videos

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon