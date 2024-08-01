Paris Olympics 2024: Shuttler Lakshya Sen defeats fellow Indian HS Prannoy to storm into quarterfinals

Lakshya Sen triumphed over HS Prannoy in their Round of 16 match at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday, securing a straight-sets victory and advancing to the quarterfinals.

In a stellar display of skill and dominance, India's Lakshya Sen secured a straight-game victory over compatriot HS Prannoy to advance to the quarterfinals of the Paris Olympics 2024 badminton competition. The 22-year-old from Almora delivered a commanding performance, winning 21-12, 21-6 in just 39 minutes during Thursday's pre-quarterfinal clash.

The highly anticipated match marked the first time in Olympic history that two Indian shuttlers faced off against each other in a knockout stage. Both players came into the match with strong performances in the group stages.

Sen showcased his prowess with a commanding 21-18, 21-12 victory over Indonesia's Jonathan Christie. Meanwhile, Prannoy had to battle hard in his final group game, coming from behind to defeat Vietnam's Le Duc Phat 16-21, 21-11, 21-12.

In the Round of 16 clash, Sen's agility and precision were on full display. He quickly took control of the match, winning the first game 21-12. Prannoy, known for his resilience, struggled to find his rhythm as Sen continued to dominate. The second game saw Sen maintain his momentum, clinching it 21-6 and securing a spot in the quarterfinals.

Sen's triumph marks a significant milestone, making him only the third male badminton player from India to reach the Olympic quarterfinals. He joins the ranks of Parupalli Kashyap and Kidambi Srikanth, who achieved similar feats in the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics, respectively.

Currently ranked 22 in the world, Sen's impressive victory sets him up for a challenging quarterfinal matchup against 12th seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei. With his recent form and track record as the reigning Commonwealth Games champion and a 2021 World Championships bronze-medallist, Sen is poised for another strong performance on the Olympic stage.

