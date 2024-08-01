Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Paris Olympics 2024: Indian shuttlers Satwik-Chirag's journey ends in quarterfinal loss to Malaysian duo

    Indian men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty faced a heartbreaking exit from the Paris Olympics 2024 as they lost to Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in a thrilling quarterfinal match on Thursday.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 1, 2024, 6:10 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 1, 2024, 6:10 PM IST

    Indian men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, one of the strong contenders for a gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, faced a heartbreaking exit as they lost to Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in a thrilling quarterfinal match on Thursday.

    Ranked among the top favorites, Satwik and Chirag entered the quarterfinals as reigning Asian Games champions and Commonwealth Games winners. The Indian duo started strong, taking the first game 21-13.

    However, they couldn't maintain their momentum and eventually succumbed to a 21-13, 14-21, 16-21 defeat against the world number 3 Malaysian pair in a hard-fought encounter.

    Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, the 2022 world champions and bronze medalists at the Tokyo Games, showcased their experience and resilience to turn the match in their favor.

    With this victory, they advance to the semifinals, where they will face the formidable challenge of world number one and top-seeded Chinese pair Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang.

