    NBA: Anthony Davis - 'Haven't shot a basketball since maybe April 5'

    In a recent video, NBA's Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis revealed that he hasn't shot a basketball in over two months.

    Los Angeles, First Published Jun 13, 2022, 11:38 AM IST

    In what was a surprise to some, Anthony Davis hasn't shot a basketball since April 5. Davis played his last game of the NBA 2021-22 season on April 5, when the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from post-season contention following a 121-110 loss in Phoenix. Davis scored 21 points in a disappointing season where he was even playing with injury towards the end of the season. Despite playing through injury, Davis could play in only 40 out of the 82 games in the 2021/22 regular season. Davis, who was expected to play in his third straight post-season, struggled with inconsistency on a Lakers team that ultimately finished 11th in the Western Conference.

    The Lakers were expected to be contenders but ended up missing the post-season due to various factors, such as roster contraction, injuries, and coaching issues. Davis and the Lakers would hope for rejuvenation under New Head Coach Darwin Ham. In a recent video, Davis said, "I haven't shot a basketball since April 5, probably like April 5."

    While many were concerned by this, others pointed out that Davis usually doesn't start basketball-related training until six weeks before training camp [which begins in October]. In an interview from before, Davis revealed his off-season plan. He said he takes a four-week rest after the season ends, strictly weight training for six weeks after that, and Basketball training six weeks before training camp.

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2022, 11:38 AM IST
