Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA: History made as Devin Booker and Karl-Anthony Towns sign maximum contract extensions

    The CAA Sport’s Jessica Holtz became the first female player agent to secure a supermax contract as Devin Booker and Karl-Anthony-Towns signed supermax deals.

    NBA national basketball association: History made as Devin Booker and Karl-Anthony-Towns sign maximum contract extensions-krn
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New York, First Published Jul 1, 2022, 10:00 PM IST

    As the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves signed their respective franchise players Devin Booker and Karl-Anthony Towns to supermax contracts, the CAA Sport’s Jessica Holtz became the first female player agent to secure a supermax contract. Booker signed a four-year contract worth $224 million after making an all-NBA first team this season. The former Kentucky Wildcat was a vital component of the Phoenix Suns’ ending the 2021-22 regular season as the first seed with a franchise record of 64 wins. Booker was drafted by the Pheonix Suns in 2015 and has become the franchise player. His Kentucky team-mate Karl-Anthony Towns has also remained loyal to his NBA team. The Minnesota Timberwolves rewarded Towns’ performance and loyalty with a four-year contract worth $224 million.

    Jessica Holtz has represented Booker and Towns since 2020. Holtz graduated from Penn State with a degree in sports journalism and remained a big Nittany Lions fan. She received her MBA from Baruch College in New York, and after interning with the NBA, she started in the basketball industry by working at the league’s headquarters in 2007.

    ALSO READ: NBA Free-Agency 2022 - Bradley Beal signs 5-year-USD 251 million contract to stay with Wizards

    That experience provided her with a great base of institutional knowledge and an ever-expanding list of contacts. Over four years at the league office, Holtz realized she wanted to do something for herself. Something that felt more entrepreneurial, focusing on individual players rather than the 450 who play in the league holistically.

    And in 2011, Holtz made the jump to the sports agent world with Excel Sports Management. She quickly rose through the ranks at Excel, becoming their senior marketing director before moving over to Creative Artists Agency’s CAA Sports in 2014. When Holtz became the contact agent for Booker and Towns in 2020, she became the first-ever female agent representing two max contract players.

    Last Updated Jul 1, 2022, 10:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: Nikola Jokic signs the largest contract in NBA history with Denver Nuggets-krn

    NBA off-season 2022: Nikola Jokic signs the largest contract in NBA history

    NBA Free-Agency 2022, national basketball association: Anfernee Simons signs 4-year-USD 100 million contract with Portland Trail Blazers-krn

    NBA Free-Agency 2022: Anfernee Simons signs 4-year-USD 100 million contract with Portland Trail Blazers

    Abhinav Bindra on Asianet News 'Samvad': Winning is crucial, but not the only thing-ayh

    Abhinav Bindra on Asianet News 'Samvad': 'Winning is crucial, but not the only thing'

    Abhinav Bindra on Asianet News Samvad: Athletes are not super-humans, they are immune too-ayh

    Abhinav Bindra on Asianet News 'Samvad': 'Athletes are not super-humans, they are immune too'

    India vs England, IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: Mahela Jayawardene backs Jasprit Bumrah for long-term captaincy role-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Jayawardene backs Bumrah for long-term captaincy role

    Recent Stories

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: Nikola Jokic signs the largest contract in NBA history with Denver Nuggets-krn

    NBA off-season 2022: Nikola Jokic signs the largest contract in NBA history

    Get a life... US engineer who invented the mobile phone advises people - adt

    Get a life... US engineer who invented the mobile phone advises people

    India vs England, IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: Jasprit Bumrah commands the respect of the team - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: 'Jasprit Bumrah commands the respect of the team' - Rahul Dravid

    MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar meets UK PM Boris Johnson with startup stars of New India

    MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar meets UK PM Boris Johnson with startup stars of New India

    Centre imposes export tax on petrol, diesel, ATF - adt

    Centre imposes export tax on petrol, diesel, ATF

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship' snt

    India@75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Exclusive! Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag snt

    India@75: Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag

    Video Icon