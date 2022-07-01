NBA: History made as Devin Booker and Karl-Anthony Towns sign maximum contract extensions

As the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves signed their respective franchise players Devin Booker and Karl-Anthony Towns to supermax contracts, the CAA Sport’s Jessica Holtz became the first female player agent to secure a supermax contract. Booker signed a four-year contract worth $224 million after making an all-NBA first team this season. The former Kentucky Wildcat was a vital component of the Phoenix Suns’ ending the 2021-22 regular season as the first seed with a franchise record of 64 wins. Booker was drafted by the Pheonix Suns in 2015 and has become the franchise player. His Kentucky team-mate Karl-Anthony Towns has also remained loyal to his NBA team. The Minnesota Timberwolves rewarded Towns’ performance and loyalty with a four-year contract worth $224 million.

Jessica Holtz has represented Booker and Towns since 2020. Holtz graduated from Penn State with a degree in sports journalism and remained a big Nittany Lions fan. She received her MBA from Baruch College in New York, and after interning with the NBA, she started in the basketball industry by working at the league’s headquarters in 2007.

That experience provided her with a great base of institutional knowledge and an ever-expanding list of contacts. Over four years at the league office, Holtz realized she wanted to do something for herself. Something that felt more entrepreneurial, focusing on individual players rather than the 450 who play in the league holistically.

And in 2011, Holtz made the jump to the sports agent world with Excel Sports Management. She quickly rose through the ranks at Excel, becoming their senior marketing director before moving over to Creative Artists Agency’s CAA Sports in 2014. When Holtz became the contact agent for Booker and Towns in 2020, she became the first-ever female agent representing two max contract players.