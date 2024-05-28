Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    MotoGP race in India postponed to 2025 due to weather concerns and scheduling issues

    The MotoGP race scheduled for September 2024 in India has been postponed to March 2025, citing weather challenges and scheduling complexities. The decision was made after a meeting involving Dorna, Fairstreet Sports, and the Uttar Pradesh government, with unpaid dues not being a factor.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 28, 2024, 7:19 PM IST

    The MotoGP race in India scheduled for September 2024 has been postponed to March 2025, according to local race promoters. Reports suggesting that the delay was due to unpaid dues were denied by Fairstreet Sports CEO Pushkar Nath Srivastava. After a meeting involving Dorna, Fairstreet Sports, and the Uttar Pradesh government, it was agreed to move the event to March due to unfavorable weather conditions in September and to avoid scheduling difficulties. The Buddh International Circuit expects improved attendance in March.

    When asked if the postponement of the race had anything to do with unpaid dues, Srivastava responded with a clear "no".

    "All payments were being made in between and whatever is left will be paid by next month. So that was not really a factor in shifting the race to next year. We also thought of doing it in November but that would have meant four back-to-back races which would have been tough on the teams and the riders," said Srivastava.

    More than 50,000 fans turned up at the Buddh International Circuit during the inaugural race, just enough to fill half of the facility.

    "We also expect more fans to turn up in March as the weather will be better," said Srivastava.

    The current season began in Doha on March 10 and the organisers can slot the India round in the following week. .

    Ahead of the 2023 edition, Dorna and local promoters had signed a seven year agreement to stage the race in India.

    Uttar Pradesh government which was a sponsor last year has now become a co-promoter, raising hopes of a long-term future of the high-profile event.

    Last Updated May 28, 2024, 7:19 PM IST
