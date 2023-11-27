Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Max Verstappen presented with the Indian jersey by Shreyas Iyer in Abu Dhabi

    In a unique display of cross-sport camaraderie, Max Verstappen, the three-time F1 world champion, was presented with a special jersey by Shreyas Iyer, a prominent member of India's World Cup 2023 cricket team.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 27, 2023, 9:54 AM IST

    Verstappen, a three-time world champion, has become the focal point of discussions in the F1 world, achieving an impressive eighteen victories during the 2023 season. As he prepared for a potential nineteenth win, the Dutch racing sensation received a surprising token of admiration from the cricketing domain.

    Iyer, a key member of India's World Cup 2023 squad, made a special appearance at the Abu Dhabi GP, bringing along a unique keepsake for Verstappen. Despite India's heartbreaking defeat to Australia in the World Cup final, Iyer's individual performance was nothing short of extraordinary, amassing 530 runs at an average of 66.25 across 11 innings. Verstappen warmly accepted Iyer's jersey, adorned with his name and the number 96.

    The exchange was captured in a photograph that swiftly garnered attention, showcasing the mutual respect shared between top athletes from different sports. Verstappen appeared visibly pleased with the gift, holding the jersey with a broad smile.

    Shreyas Iyer also met Kevin De Bruyne ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

    It's noteworthy that Iyer, presently taking a break post-World Cup, is gearing up for his return to the cricket field during India's upcoming tour of South Africa. After a brief hiatus from the T20I side, Iyer aims to reaffirm his position in the team as they prepare for the T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled to take place in the USA and West Indies.

