Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Liverpool star Luis Diaz urges kidnappers to release father following goal against Luton on return

    After scoring a crucial goal in Liverpool's clash against Luton Town in their Premier League 2023-24 clash on Sunday, star forward Luis Diaz pleaded for his kidnapped father's release from ELN guerrilla group in a heartfelt statement on X.

    Liverpool star Luis Diaz urges kidnappers to release father following goal against Luton on return snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 6, 2023, 11:42 AM IST

    Colombian international footballer Luis Diaz faced a heart-wrenching situation as he pleaded with the guerrilla group responsible for the abduction of his parents to release his father, Luis Manuel Diaz. His mother was fortunately rescued swiftly after the kidnapping, but the search for his father continued. Upon returning to the field for Liverpool, Diaz scored a crucial stoppage-time equalizer against Luton on Sunday, displaying a powerful message on his shirt: "freedom for Dad."

    In a heartfelt statement shared on social media, Diaz appealed directly to the ELN (National Liberation Army), urging them to promptly release his father.

    "I ask the ELN for the prompt release of my father, and I ask international organisations to intercede for his freedom," Diaz said in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter. "This goal is for the freedom of my father and all the kidnapped people in my country. Thanks to everyone for your support," the Liverpool star's caption read.

    On Saturday, the head of Colombia's ELN guerrilla group acknowledged the organisation had made a "mistake" in taking Diaz's parents. The abduction took place in Barrancas, the hometown of the Diaz family, situated close to the Venezuelan border.

    Expressing the escalating anguish and distress, Diaz emphasized the excruciating wait for his father's return, highlighting the desperation felt by himself, his mother, and his siblings. He stressed the necessity to end this distress by urging the immediate release of his father and respecting his well-being.

    "Every second, every minute our anguish grows," Diaz added. "My mother, my brothers and I are desperate, distressed and without words to describe what we are feeling. This suffering will only end when we have him back home. I beg you to release him immediately, respecting his integrity and ending this painful wait as soon as possible."

    During his first appearance for Liverpool since the abduction, Diaz made a significant impact as an 83rd-minute substitute, underlining his dedication to the game despite the personal turmoil he and his family were enduring. The situation remains tense as they await any developments in the search for his father.

    Also read: 'Robbed': Outrage after controversial VAR decision in Newcastle vs Arsenal clash ends Gunners' unbeaten run

    Last Updated Nov 6, 2023, 11:42 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ranatunga appointed as interim chairman after SL sacks entire board following ODI World Cup 2023 debacle snt

    Ranatunga appointed as interim chairman after SL sacks entire board following ODI World Cup 2023 debacle

    India vs SA: Not Virat Kohli or Ravindra Jadeja, buggy camera reveals Rohit Sharma as 'Best Fielder' (WATCH) snt

    India vs SA: Not Virat Kohli or Ravindra Jadeja, buggy camera reveals Rohit Sharma as 'Best Fielder' (WATCH)

    ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli's ton against Proteas sparks debate, 'Selfish century' trends on social media vkp

    ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli's ton against Proteas sparks debate, 'Selfish century' trends on social media

    West Indies spinner Sunil Naraine retires from international cricket; vows to continue in franchise leagues snt

    West Indies spinner Sunil Naraine retires from international cricket; vows to continue in franchise leagues

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: India dominates top-of-the-table clash with a 243-run win over South Africa in Kolkata osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: India dominates top-of-the-table clash with a 243-run win over South Africa in Kolkata

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya's parents upset and SHOCKED over her intimacy with Samarth Jurel RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya's parents upset and SHOCKED over her intimacy with Samarth Jurel

    Kerala: Two migrant workers found dead in Muvattupuzha; police confirms murder rkn

    Kerala: Two migrant workers found dead in Muvattupuzha; police confirms murder

    PM Modi joins Karnataka BJP leaders in criticizing Siddaramaiah's tenure as CM; check details

    PM Modi joins Karnataka BJP leaders in criticizing Siddaramaiah's tenure as CM; check details

    Delhi natural air purifiers 5 best indoor plants for cleaner living gcw eai

    Delhi's natural air purifiers: 5 best indoor plants for cleaner living

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Find out which constituencies vote in each phase AJR

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Find out which constituencies vote in each phase

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon