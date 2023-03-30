Lionel Messi's Barcelona return: 3 things that must happen for legend to make Camp Nou comeback

Lionel Messi has had a decent stint with Paris Saint-Germain for the last couple of seasons. While he has been constantly linked to a return to Barcelona, we present the three things that must happen for the Argentine's Camp Nou return.

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi shocked the world in 2021 when he moved from his childhood club and Spanish giant Barcelona to French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Having signed a two-year contract, he is in his final season in the French capital, where he has had a decent stint, whereas he has constantly been linked to a return to Barca.

The situation surrounding Messi's future remains to be determined, with the Parisians chairperson Nasser Al-Khelaifi stating that he would love to retain the Argentinian's services. In contrast, Blaugrana president Joan Laporta has assured of doing everything in power to bring Barcelona's boy back. Although Messi reportedly has a verbal pact in place to sign an extension, he could still return to Camp Nou, provided these three things happen:

A 'Yes' from Messi

So far, Messi has not spoken anything about his return to Barca. However, given that he has spent most of his career with the Blaugrana, there would hardly be any doubts that he would want a Camp Nou return, given his success there.

Thus, Messi must admit and express his desire to return to Barcelona for all that to happen. While he is reportedly in constant touch with the Blaugrana head coach Xavi, Messi's wife and kids are also supposedly keen on moving back to Spain, which could play a vital role in his decision.

The Laporta-Messi relationship must improve

While Laporta sounded confident about having Messi's contract renewed in 2021, he pulled the plug at the last moment. Feeling humiliated, Messi's father-cum-agent Jorge apparently had a heated confrontation with Laporta, leading to a fallout between the two parties.

However, with reports of Laporta's recent meeting with Jorge, another positive meeting could be on the cards. While a face-to-face meeting would be crucial for things to materialise, there is a hunch that both parties would set their differences aside for the betterment of Barca.

Financial Fair Play

Even if the two points mentioned above are settled, the final hurdle would be the FFP, especially since La Liga has introduced strict rules in play. Barcelona must reduce its wage bill by €200 million to be able to sign and register new players next summer. Failing to do so would restrict the club from signing Messi, and any other player, whereas the players, including the Argentine, will have to accept a lower wage.

While the Balugrana is mulling over having some of the commercial profits or sponsorships percentage be given to Messi as a formula to sign him, the final approval of the same has to come from La Liga. Conclusively, the FFP norms are incredibly complicated, and if La Liga and Barca find a proper solution, the Argentinian's Camp Nou return looks possible.