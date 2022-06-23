Kareem Abdul Jabbar: 'I am still the all-time leading scorer in the NBA'

In a recent interview on the Jimmy Falon Show, the NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul Jabbar discussed his scoring record and the GOAT debate. Abdul Jabbar's 38,387 points in the regular season was a record that felt unbreakable for many years. Kareem enjoyed a storied 20-year career, a rarity in itself, and scored over 10 points per game in every regular season. As Kareem pointed out, another impressive part of his record as he only made one three-point shot in his career while becoming the points leader.

While Kareem made his debut in 1969, the three-point shot was only introduced to the NBA in 1979, and centers were not coached to make or take the shot in Kareem's era. An outlier was needed to break Kareem's record, and that's precisely an accurate description for LeBron James. After a season where he averaged over 30 points per game in his 18th season in the league, LeBron could break Kareem's record next season.

Asked about the GOAT Debate on the Jimmy Fallon Show, Abdul Jabbar said, "I'll answer. The GOAT committee meets in secret, OK? So... that's just something we're not going to know about, you know? But, if LeBron breaks my record this next year, that will be one last record I won't have to worry about ever again." He also said about his scoring record, "I am still the all-time leading scorer in the NBA, and I only made one three-point shot."