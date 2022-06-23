Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kareem Abdul Jabbar: 'I am still the all-time leading scorer in the NBA'

    In an insightful interview with Jimmy Fallon, NBA Legend Kareem Abdul Jabbar talked about the GOAT Debate and his thoughts on LeBron James potentially crossing his scoring record.

    Kareem Abdul Jabbar: I am still the all-time leading scorer in the NBA
    Team Newsable
    New York, First Published Jun 23, 2022, 4:00 AM IST

    In a recent interview on the Jimmy Falon Show, the NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul Jabbar discussed his scoring record and the GOAT debate. Abdul Jabbar's 38,387 points in the regular season was a record that felt unbreakable for many years. Kareem enjoyed a storied 20-year career, a rarity in itself, and scored over 10 points per game in every regular season. As Kareem pointed out, another impressive part of his record as he only made one three-point shot in his career while becoming the points leader.

    While Kareem made his debut in 1969, the three-point shot was only introduced to the NBA in 1979, and centers were not coached to make or take the shot in Kareem's era. An outlier was needed to break Kareem's record, and that's precisely an accurate description for LeBron James. After a season where he averaged over 30 points per game in his 18th season in the league, LeBron could break Kareem's record next season.

    ALSO READ: NBA off-season 2022 - Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers 'chasing' Miles Bridges

    Asked about the GOAT Debate on the Jimmy Fallon Show, Abdul Jabbar said, "I'll answer. The GOAT committee meets in secret, OK? So... that's just something we're not going to know about, you know? But, if LeBron breaks my record this next year, that will be one last record I won't have to worry about ever again." He also said about his scoring record, "I am still the all-time leading scorer in the NBA, and I only made one three-point shot."

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2022, 4:00 AM IST
