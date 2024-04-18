Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ISL 2023-24 Knockout 1: Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC lock horns for semi-final berth

    Get ready for an intense showdown as Odisha FC takes on Kerala Blasters FC in the ISL 2023-24 playoffs knockout match. With a semi-final spot up for grabs, both teams are set to battle it out at the Kalinga Stadium. Don't miss the action as Sergio Lobera and Ivan Vukomanovic lead their teams into a high-stakes encounter on the football pitch.

    ISL 2023-24 Knockout 1: Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC lock horns for semi-final berth osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 18, 2024, 7:32 PM IST

    The Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 playoffs kick off with an electrifying clash as Odisha FC hosts Kerala Blasters FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. With a semi-final spot on the line, both teams are geared up for a fierce battle on April 19, Friday, at 7:30 pm IST.

    In their recent form, both Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC have shown resilience, each securing a win alongside a draw and three losses in their last five matches. The Juggernauts finished fourth in the points table with 39 points, while Kerala Blasters FC secured the fifth position with 33 points, setting the stage for a thrilling encounter.

    This single-legged playoff holds significant importance for both teams, offering a direct passage to the ISL semi-finals where Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant await. With seasoned tacticians Sergio Lobera and Ivan Vukomanovic at the helm, expect a strategic showdown as they aim to lead their teams to victory.

    What's at Stake?

    Odisha FC:

    Odisha FC aims to capitalize on their home advantage and secure a spot in the semi-finals. Despite recent losses, the Lobera-coached team boasts impressive statistics, showcasing their ability to dominate play. With a history of success against Kerala Blasters FC, Odisha FC seeks to leverage their strategic prowess and seize the opportunity for a triumphant victory.

    Kerala Blasters FC:

    Kerala Blasters FC faces the challenge of breaking their away fixture jinx against Odisha FC and overcoming their defensive shortcomings. With a strong offensive lineup led by Diego Mauricio and Roy Krishna, the team aims to capitalize on set-piece opportunities and secure a vital win. Milos Drincic's defensive prowess will be crucial in shoring up the backline and thwarting Odisha FC's attacking threats.

    Key Players to Watch Out For:

    Amey Ranawade (Odisha FC): Ranawade's exceptional performance in the current campaign makes him a standout player to watch. With stellar defensive and offensive contributions, Ranawade's versatility and tenacity will be instrumental for Odisha FC's success in the knockout clash.

    Milos Drincic (Kerala Blasters FC): Drincic's commanding presence in Kerala Blasters FC's defense makes him a key player to watch. With solid defensive stats and adept ball distribution skills, Drincic's performance will be crucial in neutralizing Odisha FC's attacking threats and steering his team to victory.

    Head-to-Head:

    In their previous encounters, Kerala Blasters FC has held the upper hand with nine wins compared to Odisha FC's six victories, with seven matches ending in draws.

    Trivia:

    Odisha FC's Isak Vanlalruatfela leads the charts with 17 shot-ending carries in the ongoing ISL season, showcasing his prowess on the field.

    Don't miss the action-packed showdown between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC as they battle for supremacy and a coveted spot in the ISL semi-finals.

    Last Updated Apr 18, 2024, 7:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024: Video of RCB superstar Virat Kohli shaking leg to 'Chiku, Chiku' chants goes viral (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Video of RCB superstar Virat Kohli shaking leg to 'Chiku, Chiku' chants goes viral (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma criticises 'Impact Player' rule for dampening allrounders role in the team osf

    IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma criticises 'Impact Player' rule for dampening allrounders role in the team

    cricket IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma's hilarious encounter with younger self; 'I was struggling to get beard' (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma's hilarious encounter with younger self; 'I was struggling to get beard' (WATCH)

    cricket Rohit Sharma denies T20 World Cup meeting rumours amid on going IPL 2024 season osf

    Rohit Sharma denies T20 World Cup meeting rumours amid on going IPL 2024 season

    cricket IPL 2024: CSK announce Richard Gleeson as replacement for injured Devon Conway for rest of the season osf

    IPL 2024: CSK announce Richard Gleeson as replacement for injured Devon Conway for rest of the season

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 9 major battles to watch out for in Phase 1 gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 9 major battles to watch out for in Phase 1

    Prashant Kishor tears into RJD's Tejashwi Yadav for focusing on Gaza war instead of Bihar's needs (WATCH) gcw

    Prashant Kishor tears into RJD's Tejashwi Yadav for focusing on Gaza war instead of Bihar's needs (WATCH)

    World Liver Day 2024: Here are 8 lifestyle modifications to maintain a healthy liver RBA

    World Liver Day 2024: Here are 8 lifestyle modifications to maintain a healthy liver

    Those who oppose Ram Mandir, we oppose them Congress' Jodhpur candidate faces voters' heat (WATCH) snt

    'Those who oppose Ram Mandir, we oppose them': Congress' Jodhpur candidate faces voters' heat (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024: Video of RCB superstar Virat Kohli shaking leg to 'Chiku, Chiku' chants goes viral (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Video of RCB superstar Virat Kohli shaking leg to 'Chiku, Chiku' chants goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon