ISL 2023-24 Knockout 1: Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC lock horns for semi-final berth

Get ready for an intense showdown as Odisha FC takes on Kerala Blasters FC in the ISL 2023-24 playoffs knockout match. With a semi-final spot up for grabs, both teams are set to battle it out at the Kalinga Stadium. Don't miss the action as Sergio Lobera and Ivan Vukomanovic lead their teams into a high-stakes encounter on the football pitch.

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 playoffs kick off with an electrifying clash as Odisha FC hosts Kerala Blasters FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. With a semi-final spot on the line, both teams are geared up for a fierce battle on April 19, Friday, at 7:30 pm IST.

In their recent form, both Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC have shown resilience, each securing a win alongside a draw and three losses in their last five matches. The Juggernauts finished fourth in the points table with 39 points, while Kerala Blasters FC secured the fifth position with 33 points, setting the stage for a thrilling encounter.

This single-legged playoff holds significant importance for both teams, offering a direct passage to the ISL semi-finals where Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant await. With seasoned tacticians Sergio Lobera and Ivan Vukomanovic at the helm, expect a strategic showdown as they aim to lead their teams to victory.

What's at Stake?

Odisha FC:

Odisha FC aims to capitalize on their home advantage and secure a spot in the semi-finals. Despite recent losses, the Lobera-coached team boasts impressive statistics, showcasing their ability to dominate play. With a history of success against Kerala Blasters FC, Odisha FC seeks to leverage their strategic prowess and seize the opportunity for a triumphant victory.

Kerala Blasters FC:

Kerala Blasters FC faces the challenge of breaking their away fixture jinx against Odisha FC and overcoming their defensive shortcomings. With a strong offensive lineup led by Diego Mauricio and Roy Krishna, the team aims to capitalize on set-piece opportunities and secure a vital win. Milos Drincic's defensive prowess will be crucial in shoring up the backline and thwarting Odisha FC's attacking threats.

Key Players to Watch Out For:

Amey Ranawade (Odisha FC): Ranawade's exceptional performance in the current campaign makes him a standout player to watch. With stellar defensive and offensive contributions, Ranawade's versatility and tenacity will be instrumental for Odisha FC's success in the knockout clash.

Milos Drincic (Kerala Blasters FC): Drincic's commanding presence in Kerala Blasters FC's defense makes him a key player to watch. With solid defensive stats and adept ball distribution skills, Drincic's performance will be crucial in neutralizing Odisha FC's attacking threats and steering his team to victory.

Head-to-Head:

In their previous encounters, Kerala Blasters FC has held the upper hand with nine wins compared to Odisha FC's six victories, with seven matches ending in draws.

Trivia:

Odisha FC's Isak Vanlalruatfela leads the charts with 17 shot-ending carries in the ongoing ISL season, showcasing his prowess on the field.

Don't miss the action-packed showdown between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC as they battle for supremacy and a coveted spot in the ISL semi-finals.