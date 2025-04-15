Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav lauded Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni and Shivam Dube’s partnership for their team’s victory over Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2025 match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday, April 15.

Chennai Super Kings finally ended their five-match losing streak with a five-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants. With a target of 167, the visitors chased it down with three balls to spare in the final over. CSK were in a tough spot with 111/5 in 15 overs and needed 56 off 30 balls to win the match. Shivam Dube and MS Dhoni came to the team's rescue with their unbeaten 57-run stand for the sixth wicket to take the visitors past the finish line.

MS Dhoni displayed his vintage performance with an innings of 26 off 11 balls at an impressive strike rate of 236.36, while Shivam Dube played a crucial knock of 43 off 37 balls. Though the victory was of Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians star Suryakumar Yadav was impressed with calmness and composure of Dhoni and Dube under pressure. Taking to his Instagram story, Suryakumar mentioned dialogue from MS Dhoni’s biopic ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ to describe the situation of the match.

Suryakumar Yadav’s narration on the partnership between Dhoni and Dube

Mahi bhai- Strike dega toh tum bana lega? (Will we win the match if I give you the strike?)

Dube - Try kar lenge (I will try)

Mahi bhai - Try karna hai toh hum hi kar lete hai. Tum bas runout mat karwa dena. (I can also try then. You just don't get me run out

MS Dhoni returned to captaincy duties for Chennai Super Kings after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the IPL 2025 due to elbow injury, which he sustained during the clash against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. Dhoni’s return to captaincy was not ideal as CSK were crushed by the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at Chepauk.

Dhoni has often been criticized for his inability to finish off the games and questions were raised whether his finishing brilliance was fading away. However, the CSK captain silenced his critics with his vintage performance and calculated aggression to steer his side to a much-needed win, which earned them two points. CSK are currently sitting at the bottom of the points table with four points and have a NRR of -1.276

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings’ blockbuster clash on April 20

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will square off for the second time in the ongoing IPL season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 20, Sunday. It will be more of a revenge game for Mumbai Indians as they lost their opening to long-time rivals at Chepauk.

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are one of the greatest rivals in the history of IPL, given that both franchises have consistently dominated the tournament, boasting a combined total of 10 IPL titles. The clash between two sides is often called ‘El Clasico’ of the Indian Premier League as their matches often feature high stakes, legendary performances, and electrifying fan support.

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have faced off 38 times in the IPL, with MI emerging victorious on 20 occasions, while CSK won 18 matches. The clash is expected to garner a lot of attention from fans and pundits alike as MS Dhoni will return to Wankhede as CSK captain for the first time since 2023.