IPL 2025, RCB Unbox Event: Schedule, venue, ticket prices, and live streaming - Check all details here

Read Full Article

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will begin their quest for the maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the season opener at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on March 22, Saturday.

Ahead of the beginning of their IPL 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host the RCB Unbox Event at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where they unveil their squad, jersey, and potential surprises for the fans. The high-anticipated event will take place on March 17, Monday. The event took place last year, where Virat Kohli thrilled fans by speaking in Kannada, saying ‘Idu RCB’ya Hosa Adhaya’. Also, Royal Challengers Bengaluru women’s team led by Smriti Mandhana was honoured at the event following their WPL 2024 triumph.

Also read: IPL 2025, RCB SWOT analysis: Will Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinch their maiden IPL title?

This time RCB Unbox Event is expected to be even grander compared to last year, with special appearances of team’s legends, including Virat Kohli, and musical performances by top artists and an exclusive first-look at their IPL 2025 jersey. The stadium is expected to be in full capacity as RCB fans flock to witness the grand spectacle, celebrating the team’s new season with enthusiasm and energy.

RCB Unbox Event schedule

RCB Unbox Event will take place at Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s home ground, M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday (today). The highly-anticipated event is scheduled to take place at 4 PM IST.

Before the players’ interactions and jersey launch, there is an exciting performance lined-up at the RCB Unbox Event. DJ Mag and Timmy Trumpet will entertain the fans with their electrifying music, setting the stage for the unforgettable evening. Popular Kannada playback singers Sanjith Hegde and Aishwarya Rangarajan will be performing at the event. Kannada rapper All Ok will also perform at the RCB Unbox Event. Rapper Hanumankind, who gained popularity with his rap songs 'Big Dawg' and 'Run Up', will also perform at the event.

RCB Unbox Event ticket prices

RCB Unbox Event is not free as the fans have to pay to buy the tickets in order to attend the event at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The ticket prices are expected to cost around INR 800 to 5000.

Tickets can be purchased through the official RCB website, with limited seats available due to high demand for the event.

RCB Unbox Event live streaming details

RCB Unbox Event will be live streamed for the fans who are unable to attend the event in person. The fans can watch the event on RCB official website with a minimal fee of INR 99.

RCB squad for IPL 2025

Rajat Patidar (Captain), Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt(WK), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee.

Also read: IPL 2025: Virat Kohli to Shreyas Iyer - 6 players who could be among highest run-getters of the season

Latest Videos