IPL 2022: LSG Players, staff recreate Tiger Shroff’s dialogue from ‘Heropanti 2’; watch

Tiger Shroff's viral dialogue from Heropanti, “Choti bachhi ho kya”, has bit the Lucknow Super Giants players. The cricketers have joined the trend and have recreated the dialogue in a hilarious manner.

You might have watched hilarious ‘Choti Bachi Ho Kya’ memes on social media, ever since the release of Heropanti 2. Whether the film was able to make a good business at the box office or not, this dialogue of Tiger has definitely become a hit among people, leading to numerous memes. There is a possibility that you might have used this super funny dialogue in your day-to-day conversations as well. One such video of an Indian Premiere League team, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) players recreating the well-known dialogue in their style, has gone viral.

The video shows LSG team players Quinton de Kock, Andrew Tye, Jason Holder and Andy Bichel delivering the dialogue. Cricket fans should not miss this video as the players enjoyed as they spoke and even some shouted.

Also Read: Cannes 2022: Ricky Kej sets sustainable fashion goals, repeats Grammy 2022 outfit on red carpet

IPL team Lucknow Super Giants posted this video on its Instagram account with the caption that reads, “Lucknow ke Tigers Kar rahe apni Hindi Shroff.” A disclaimer plate at the beginning of the video says, “No infants or babies were harmed in the making of this video. Intended purely for entertainment purposes.” After being shared online, the video has accumulated over 92K likes.

Social media users loved the player's version of the famous dialogue and expressed their opinion in the comments section. A user wrote, "Andrew tie was very aggressive." Another person commented, "Me to Lucknow admin - "Chhoti Bacchi ho kya? Jaante nahin ki purane teams se social media pe panga nahin lete." Take a look.

With just four matches left in the league phase of IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants is in second place in the points table after Gujarat Titans. We have to wait and watch to witness which team will succeed in joining GT and LSG in the final four.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra in trouble again; ED registers money-laundering case