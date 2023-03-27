Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Taekwondo Premier League launched; know 12 teams to participate in inaugural edition

    India will witness a new competition in the form of a unique sporting event, the Taekwondo Premier League. With 12 teams clashing, checkout out more about the event.

    Indian Taekwondo Premier League launched; know 12 teams to participate in inaugural edition
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 27, 2023, 6:53 PM IST

    As many as 12 teams will vie for honours in the Indian Taekwondo Premier League (TPL) launched in New Delhi on Sunday. The franchise-based league, to be held in Delhi in June this year, has found takers in Hyderabad, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Assam, Delhi, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, Chennai and Gujarat.

    Top taekwondo exponents Jun Lee and Moon Dae Sung, a world, Olympic and Asian Champion, hailed the TPL as a path-breaker. "There are 10 lakh registered players in the country, making it one of the more popular sports in India. The top players will get the opportunity to hone their skills at the highest level, and, I am sure, India will soon see an Olympic medal winner," Sung said while addressing about 400 players.

    ALSO READ: Russia-Ukraine war - Vladimir Putin stripped of Taekwondo black belt

    Taekwondo, which originates in South Korea and is a form of martial art involving kicking and punching, is practised by over 20 million athletes in about 200 countries and is an Olympic sport. An international panel led by Jun Lee, the TPL commissioner, Kim Chang Kwon, chief TPL coach, and Sung will pick the players following selection trials in 12 cities.

    The mentors and coaches for each team have been identified. "The TPL will be played in a team format, each boasting five top players. We have also restricted ourselves to the 58.1kg-67.9kg category to keep the competition fast and thrilling," Ganesh Duvvuri, the founder director, said.

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2023, 6:53 PM IST
    IPL 2023: Nitish Rana named KKR captain in place of injured Shreyas Iyer

    IPL 2023: Sandeep Sharma replaces injured Prasidh Krishna at Rajasthan Royals

    Ahead of India vs Kyrgyz Republic, Sunil Chhetri claims not many players as hungry to score as him

    WPL 2023: Inaugural edition ends with promise of changing Indian cricket for better

    IPL 2023: Fans flock Chinnaswamy to get a glimpse of RCB legends Gayle and de Villiers; Kohli shares video

    Apple to launch Rs 2.46 lakh worth mixed reality headset? Here's what we know

    IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings SWOT analysis - MSD's captaincy, Stokes' X-factor and more

    Uttar Pradesh Police brings gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed to Prayagraj amid tight security

    SC to hear Lakshadweep ex-MP Mohammed Faizal's plea seeking Parliament reinstatement on Tuesday

    IPL 2023: Nitish Rana named KKR captain in place of injured Shreyas Iyer

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

