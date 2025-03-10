India Wins Champions Trophy 2025: Indian players react after clinching the title against New Zealand in final

Key Indian  players like Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, and Mohammed Shami shared their excitement and pride on social media after the Champions Trophy 2025 victory.

India wins Champions Trophy 2025: Indian players react after clinching the title against New Zealand in final HRD
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
ANI |Published: Mar 10, 2025, 3:55 PM IST

New Delhi, [India], March 10, (ANI): After winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand at the Dubai International cricket Stadium on Sunday, players from the Indian cricket team have expressed their delight after winning the title.

India won the title in Dubai by four wickets. This is India's second back-to-back ICC Trophy victory following its Victory in the T20 World Cup 2024.

A swift half-century from skipper Rohit Sharma, a fine knock by Shreyas Iyer, and good spells from spinners, in particular Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav, helped an all-round India seal their third ICC Champions Trophy title, beating New Zealand by four wickets in Dubai.

Also read: BCCI applauds Team India's unbeaten run to ICC Champions Trophy 2025 glory

Rohit Sharma was awarded the Player of the Match for his brilliant performance in the championship game. Post-victory, here are the reactions of Rohit Sharma, Shreys Iyer, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma posted the group photo of the Indian team with the Trophy in hand on this Instagram account.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)


Shreyas Iyer posted on his X handle to express his feelings after the Victory. India's highest run-getter posted the photo with the caption, "Overwhelmed, ecstatic, and proud of this brilliant team! Champions, awe've've earned it. Proud of the way we fought in each game and our relentless fighting spirit! Congratulations to everyone we'll cherish this".


Mohammed Shami expressed his feelings after the Victory over his X handle with a caption: "Victory is sweeter when 1.4 billion hearts celebrate with you! This one's for INDIA".


Hardik Pandya took to the X handle post India's Victory with the same pose with the Champions Trophy he posed with at the ICC T20 World Cup back in 2024. He wrote "For India" in his caption.


Shubman Gill also took over the X handle post-victory with the caption "For India".


This is India's third ICC Champions Trophy title, having shared one with Sri Lanka in 2002 and securing the second under 'Captain Cool' ol' MS Dhoni in 2013. With this triumph, India became the most successful team in Champions Trophy history, surpassing Australia with three titles. 

Also read: India Wins Champions Trophy 2025: Former Indian players reacts after the Men in Blue's title win against NZ

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

India Wins Champions Trophy 2025: Former Indian players reacts after the Men in Blue's title win against NZ HRD

India Wins Champions Trophy 2025: Former Indian players reacts after the Men in Blue's title win against NZ

BCCI applauds Team India's unbeaten run to ICC Champions Trophy 2025 glory snt

BCCI applauds Team India's unbeaten run to ICC Champions Trophy 2025 glory

IND vs NZ, CT 2025 Final: India players share their joy of donning the Champions Trophy winners coat (WATCH) HRD

IND vs NZ, CT 2025 Final: India players share their joy of donning the Champions Trophy winners' coat (WATCH)

IND vs NZ, CT 2025 Final: Ravindra Jadeja wins 'Fielder of the Match' medal after India's triumph; See PHOTOS snt

IND vs NZ, CT 2025 Final: Ravindra Jadeja wins 'Fielder of the Match' medal after India's triumph; See PHOTOS

IND vs NZ, CT 2025 Final: Virat Kohli touches Mohammed Shamis mother feet after Indias title win (WATCH) HRD

IND vs NZ, CT 2025 Final: Virat Kohli touches Mohammed Shami's mother feet after India's title win (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Yogurt Vs Curd: Know key difference, make informed choice; Read NOW ATG

Yogurt Vs Curd: Know key difference, make informed choice; Read NOW

India Wins Champions Trophy 2025: Former Indian players reacts after the Men in Blue's title win against NZ HRD

India Wins Champions Trophy 2025: Former Indian players reacts after the Men in Blue's title win against NZ

Rajasthan SHOCKER! Police Constable arrested for allegedly raping pregnant woman in Jaipur hotel anr

Rajasthan SHOCKER! Police constable arrested for allegedly raping pregnant woman in Jaipur hotel

Garlic to camphor: 5 natural and chemical-free mosquito repellent tips gcw

Garlic to camphor: 5 natural and chemical-free mosquito repellent tips

"Arrogant": MK Stalin slams Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for calling Tamil Nadu govt 'dishonest' on NEP dmn

"Arrogant": MK Stalin slams Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for calling Tamil Nadu govt 'dishonest' on NEP

Recent Videos

Champions Trophy 2025: Actor Shahid Kapoor Congratulates Team India, Calls Victory 'Fantastic'

Champions Trophy 2025: Actor Shahid Kapoor Congratulates Team India, Calls Victory 'Fantastic'

Video Icon
Man Climbs Big Ben Tower With Palestinian Flag, Arrested | Asianet Newsable

Man Climbs Big Ben Tower With Palestinian Flag, Arrested | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Final Highlights: India TRIUMPHS Over New Zealand!

IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Final Highlights: India TRIUMPHS Over New Zealand!

Video Icon
Manchester United vs Arsenal Highlights ⚽: Thrilling 1-1 DRAW! 🔥

Manchester United vs Arsenal Highlights ⚽: Thrilling 1-1 DRAW! 🔥

Video Icon
Ibrahim Ali Khan & Khushi Kapoor Set Lollapalooza India on Fire After Nadaniyaan Release

Ibrahim Ali Khan & Khushi Kapoor Set Lollapalooza India on Fire After Nadaniyaan Release

Video Icon