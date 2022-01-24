  • Facebook
    India ropes in Chris Walker as squash coach for better returns at Asian Games 2022

    India has a new squash coach. Chris Walker of England will be guiding India ahead of the 2022 Asian Games for a chance at a better return. Walker has won multiple bronze and silver medals.

    India ropes in Chris Walker as squash coach for better returns at Asian Games 2022
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 24, 2022, 3:38 PM IST
    In a new development for India in the sport of squash, it has roped in a new coach. Chris Walker of England was hired ahead of the Asian Games (AG) 2022 to be held in Hangzhou in September. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports approved the same and will be training the Indian squash players for almost 16 weeks.

    The Sports Authority of India (SAI) had recommended Walker’s appointment, along with the Squash Racquet Federation of India (SRFI). Walker has multiple medals in the sport, having won a couple of bronze during the World Championships and two during the Commonwealth Games (CWG). Besides, he has also won a couple of silvers during the World Team Championships.

    “I couldn’t be more excited about working with Team India in such an important year with the run-up to the World Doubles, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. I will be working closely with the Federation, and I want to help all the Indian Squash team players prepare absolutely the best they can to play their best squash at these upcoming events. I am looking forward to the year ahead,” Walker was quoted as saying by a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release.

    ALSO READ: Saurav Ghosal named Men’s President of Professional Squash Association

    As far as the Indian squash team is currently concerned, it consists of Saurav Ghoshal, Ramit Tandon and Mahesh Mangaokar among men, who were the runners-up during the Asian Team Championships. In the women, we have Joshna Chinappa, Sunayna Kuruvilla and Urwashi Joshi, who made it to the semis of the event. Besides the AG, the Indians would be eyeing great success in the CWG in Birmingham, to be held between July-August.

    Indian players with PSA World Rankings:
    Men:     Saurav Ghoshal (16), Ramit Tandon (50), Mahesh Mangaonkar (51), Vikram Malhotra (71) and Velavan Senthilkumar (122).
    Women: Joshna Chinappa (10), Tanvi Khanna (77), Sunayna Kuruvilla (108), Akanksha Salunkhe (157), Urwashi Joshi (169).

