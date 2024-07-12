Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'I will remember this match forever': Paolini reaches Wimbledon final after dramatic match against Vekic

    Italy's Jasmin Paolini made history by becoming the first Italian woman to reach a Wimbledon final, defeating Donna Vekić in a thrilling 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(8) match. Paolini, who had never won a Wimbledon match before this year, will face Barbora Krejcikova in the final after an impressive tournament performance.

    I will remember this match forever says Jasmine Paolini reaching Wimbledon final after dramatic match against Vekic
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 12, 2024, 4:25 PM IST

    Italy's Jasmin Paolini, who had never won a match at Wimbledon until last week, reached the final after a nail-biting match against Donna Vekić. Paolini becomes the first Italian woman in history to reach a Wimbledon final after defeating Donna Vekić 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(8) in an all-time classic.

    After surviving the emotional match, which lasted for 2 hours and 51 minutes, one of the longest Women's singles matches in Wimbledon history, Paolini could celebrate becoming the first Italian woman to reach the Wimbledon final. 

    'Have a Goooood-night': Fuming Djokovic slams 'disrespectful' Wimbledon crowd after victory over Rune (WATCH)

    It has been a tough year for Paolini. Earlier this year, she had never advanced past the second round in any Slam, despite reaching the last 16 at the Australian Open in January.

    Entering Wimbledon without a previous victory at the All England Club, Paolini has now secured six wins and has only dropped two sets throughout the tournament.

    She reached her first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros but was defeated by the world number one, Iga Swiatek. "This last month has been crazy for me. I'm trying just to focus on what I have to do on the court, and enjoy what I'm doing because I love playing tennis. It's amazing to be here playing in this stadium. It's a dream. I was watching Wimbledon finals when I was a kid, so I'm enjoying it and just living in the present."

    "I was trying to think about what to do on the court point by point and repeating to myself that there is no place better than here to fight for every ball, every point. For a tennis player, this is the best place to play a match like this and, thank you for cheering for me," she said to a huge applause from the Centre Court crowd.

    Vekić paid the price for 57 unforced errors, with the semi-final fittingly ending on another wild forehand from the unseeded Croatian. Unable to contain her frustration at letting 3-1 and 4-3 leads slip in the last set, Vekić broke down in tears in the closing stages of a rollercoaster clash. "I was crying because I had so much pain. I didn't know how I could keep playing," Vekić said.

    Roger Federer's top 8 most memorable career moments

    "I thought I was going to die in the third set. I had so much pain in my arm, in my leg."

    Italy's Jasmin Paolini will compete against Barbora Krejcikova, the 2021 French Open champion, in Saturday's final. Krejcikova secured her spot by defeating Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the second semifinal.

    By Shreya Aradhya

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2024, 4:25 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    What would be Virat Kohli's qualifications if a CV was needed in cricket? RKK

    What would be Virat Kohli's qualifications if a CV was needed in cricket?

    football Explained: Why Germany's labour law prevents Spain's Lamine Yamal from playing full 90 minutes in Euro 2024 snt

    Explained: Why Germany's labour law prevents Spain's Lamine Yamal from playing full 90 minutes in Euro 2024

    Paris is my fourth and probably last Olympics, says former Indian hockey team captain Manpreet Singh snt

    Paris is my fourth and probably last Olympics, says former Indian hockey team captain Manpreet Singh

    Motorsports has always been a passion Ganguly joins Indian Racing Festival as owner of Kolkata Royal Tigers snt

    'Motorsports has always been a passion': Ganguly joins Indian Racing Festival as owner of Kolkata Royal Tigers

    Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq deny favouring certain Pakistan players in T20 WC following sacking as selectors snt

    Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq deny favouring certain Pakistan players in T20 WC following sacking as selectors

    Recent Stories

    Oppo Reno 12, Oppo Reno 12 Pro with AI features launched in India; Check features, price and more gcw

    Oppo Reno 12, Oppo Reno 12 Pro with AI features launched in India; Check features, price and more

    Aparna Vastarey passes away Namma Metro offers condolences, honors her voice announcements forever vkp

    Aparna Vastarey passes away: Namma Metro offers condolences, honors her voice announcements forever

    Arvind Kejriwal granted interim bail by Supreme Court, but will remain in jail. Here's why AJR

    Arvind Kejriwal granted interim bail by Supreme Court, but will remain in jail. Here's why

    Kerala businessman Bobby Chemmannur under ED radar anr

    Kerala businessman Bobby Chemmanur under ED radar

    Comet expected to shine brighter than Jupiter may vanish; Read on ATG

    Comet expected to shine brighter than Jupiter may vanish; Read on

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon