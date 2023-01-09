Hockey World Cup 2023: Most goals to most championships - Here's all the numbers that matter

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hockey World Cup 2023 is all set to get underway from Friday. Consequently, we look at the tournament and the vital numbers it has produced to date.

    It is a big year for international field hockey, as the 2023 FIH Hockey World Cup will be played in India, in Bhubaneshwar and Rourkela. It will be the 15th edition of the tournament, and the competition also marks 50 years of its existence. With 16 nations competing, each team is formidable enough to challenge for the title. While Belgium is the one-time defending champion, the hosts would be desperate to lay their hands on the coveted trophy for the first time since its only title success in 1975. Meanwhile, ahead of this edition, we present some event details regarding numbers and stats, along with some facts.

    Facts

    • India is the first nation to host the tournament on consecutive editions.
    • It would also be the first time that the tournament would not be restricted to one city in the nation.
    • The HWC began long after the Olympic Games in 1971, which was won by India's arch-rival Pakistan.
    • Twenty-six countries have participated in the tournament, while Chile and Wales are the latest to qualify.

    ALSO READ: Hockey World Cup 2023: 'All players are very experienced' - Belgium coach Heuvel ahead of title defence

    Most championships

    • Pakistan holds the record of winning the most HWC titles, having won in four instances in 1971, 1978, 1982 and 1994. Next to it is the Netherlands, having won thrice in 1973, 1990 and 1998, while it won its opener and the latest one as the host.
    • Also, the Dutch won the most medals (9) in the tournament.

    Best win percentage
    Australia possesses the best winning percentage in the competition (75%), winning 69 of its 92 contests. Next is Germany, with 61.7%, winning 29 from 47.

    ALSO READ: Hockey World Cup 2023 - Odisha CM Patnaik announces Rs 1 crore reward for each player if India wins title

    Most games
    As for the most number of contests played by a side, the Netherlands lead the chart with 100 matches, followed by India, with 95.

    Most goals
    Australia has netted the most goals in the competition to date (307) at a rate of 3.3 goals per game, while next to it is the Netherlands, with a rate of 2.67 per game.

    ALSO READ: New Year 2023: Hockey World Cup to ICC World Cup - Sporting events to look out for

    Most saves
    Defensively, it is once again Australia that has the best record, conceding just 107 at a rate of 1.16 per game.

    Most appearances
    India, Netherlands and Spain are the only sides to have played in every 14 editions of the event, while they are also set to play their 15th edition this term. Argentina, Australia, England and Pakistan are next with 13, while the latter will not play this year.

