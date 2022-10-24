Google CEO Sundar Pichai slams Pakistan troll with witty response after India's win in T20 WC

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that he celebrated Diwali by watching India vs Pakistan match on a re-run. Later, the CEO then shut down a Pakistani troll with an epic reply. Check out the post.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared his warm wishes on Diwali, saying that he celebrated the festival by watching India's thrilling victory over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup on a re-run on Monday. Notably, in a classic T20 World Cup encounter on Sunday that took place in front of a sizable Melbourne Cricket Ground crowd, Virat Kohli hammered a brilliant half-century to carry India to a four-wicket triumph against archrivals Pakistan on the penultimate ball.

"Happy Diwali! Hope everyone celebrating has a great time with your friends and family. I celebrated by watching the last three overs again today, what a game and performance #Diwali #TeamIndia #T20WC2022,” he tweeted.

When Sundar tweeted about the final three overs of the India vs. Pakistan game on Diwali, a Pakistani troll responded by telling him to watch the opening three overs instead. The Google CEO then responded with an outstanding retort to silence the troll. Did it as well: what a spell from Bhuvi and Arshdeep, remarked Sundar.

Pichai was referring to the match's opening three overs, during which Arshdeep bowled two blistering overs that resulted in the dismissal of Mohammed Rizwan and Pakistani captain Babar Azam. Indian social media fans were in awe of Sundar's humorous reaction as they reacted to his spectacular takedown of a Pakistani troll.

For the uninitiated, Sundar Pichai said in his tweet that India scored 48 runs in the final three overs, which was the joint-most target runs pursued by any side in the men's T20 World Cup's final three overs.