Explained: If Sheikh Jassim buys Man United, would Mbappe be a good signing?

Manchester United will begin its summer transfer market plans once the club is sold by the end of the season. With Kylian Mbappe being tipped as one of the summer signings if Qatar takes over, here’s if he would be the perfect signing for the club.

English giants Manchester United is yet to begin planning for the summer transfer window, as it is focused on the ongoing season, where it has already won a title (League Cup) and is in contention for winning a couple more at least, thanks to Erik ten Hag’s revolution. Also, with the club being put up for a possible sale by the Glazers, the management is waiting until the conclusion of the season to decide which players to target, based on the new owner who takes over, with Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani being touted as the ultimate front-runner.

Considering United’s summer targets, while some early big names doing rounds happen to be Harry Kane of fellow English giants Tottenham Hotspur and Victor Osimhen of Italian giants Napoli, another big name that could well enter the fray if Al Thani takes over is French superstar Kylian Mbappe of French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

United’s sale update

As per reports, Al Thani and Jim Ratcliffe are expected to come up with better offers by Wednesday, the second deadline for the improved bids. Also, The Mirror has reported that the former is ready to increase its bid from £4.5 billion. In the meantime, according to Football Insider, the new owners, especially Al Thani, could put Mbappe at the top of its transfer target if the takeover is completed before the summer transfer window officially opens in June.

Also, GIVEMESPORT has indicated that besides United, cross-town rival and reigning champion Manchester City is the only other side that could afford the Frenchman’s services, provided the Qatari owns the club. According to journalist Dean Jones, “We know that because of the money he is on from the contract signed with PSG, whatever deal is done will cost huge money if he just decided to leave Paris in the summer.”

“It’s money new Qatari owners at Manchester United could only provide. I think the cost of that would rule Liverpool out. I would guess it would probably only put Manchester City and Manchester United in the frame regarding the Premier League,” added Jones.

Will Mbappe fit in at Old Trafford?

Mbappe is practically one of the world’s best footballers currently and would only bolster ten Hag’s squad significantly. He has already hammered in 31 goals in 33 competitive fixtures this season for the Parisians, besides scoring a glaring hat-trick for France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final versus Argentina before losing out in the shootout.

As per WhoScored, the Frenchman has a rating of 7.72 for the ongoing season, making him the second-best after his PSG teammate and Argentine superstar Lionel Messi. While he would massively lift the gameplay for United, especially under the Dutchman, it would instantly turn the fanbase in favour of the new United owner for pulling off a near-improbable signing.