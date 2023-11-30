UEFA takes action: VAR official removed after controversial PSG penalty in Champions League clash

UEFA has removed VAR official Tomasz Kwiatkowski following a contentious penalty decision during Paris Saint-Germain's 1-1 draw with Newcastle United in the Champions League.

he VAR official at the center of a contentious penalty decision during Paris Saint-Germain's 1-1 Champions League draw with Newcastle United has been relieved of duty by UEFA, according to the European football governing body. Tomasz Kwiatkowski from Poland was slated to serve as the Video Assistant Referee for the Wednesday Champions League Group D match between Real Sociedad and Red Bull Salzburg in Spain but has been replaced.

The decision to replace Kwiatkowski follows an incident where Kylian Mbappe scored a penalty in the eighth minute of injury time, securing a draw for PSG against Newcastle. This result denied the English side a significant victory and left them on the verge of elimination from the group stage.

During the match, Newcastle was leading 1-0 when on-field referee Szymon Marciniak was prompted by Kwiatkowski to review images of a handball in the box by Tino Livramento. Despite the questionable nature of the offense and a previous handball claim against Newcastle's Lewis Miley being dismissed in the second half, a penalty was awarded.

Eddie Howe, the manager of the English club, criticised the penalty decision, labelling it "a poor decision" in his post-game comments.

