Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    UEFA takes action: VAR official removed after controversial PSG penalty in Champions League clash

    UEFA has removed VAR official Tomasz Kwiatkowski following a contentious penalty decision during Paris Saint-Germain's 1-1 draw with Newcastle United in the Champions League.

    Football UEFA takes action: VAR official removed after controversial PSG penalty in Champions League clash osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 30, 2023, 12:33 PM IST

    he VAR official at the center of a contentious penalty decision during Paris Saint-Germain's 1-1 Champions League draw with Newcastle United has been relieved of duty by UEFA, according to the European football governing body. Tomasz Kwiatkowski from Poland was slated to serve as the Video Assistant Referee for the Wednesday Champions League Group D match between Real Sociedad and Red Bull Salzburg in Spain but has been replaced.

    The decision to replace Kwiatkowski follows an incident where Kylian Mbappe scored a penalty in the eighth minute of injury time, securing a draw for PSG against Newcastle. This result denied the English side a significant victory and left them on the verge of elimination from the group stage.

    During the match, Newcastle was leading 1-0 when on-field referee Szymon Marciniak was prompted by Kwiatkowski to review images of a handball in the box by Tino Livramento. Despite the questionable nature of the offense and a previous handball claim against Newcastle's Lewis Miley being dismissed in the second half, a penalty was awarded.

    Eddie Howe, the manager of the English club, criticised the penalty decision, labelling it "a poor decision" in his post-game comments.

    Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo sued for promoting Binance and unregistered securities

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shan Masood aims to rewrite history as Pakistan gears up for tough Australia tour osf

    Shan Masood aims to rewrite history as Pakistan gears up for tough Australia tour

    IPL 2024: Shubman Gill reveals captaincy plans for Gujarat Titans after donning new role (WATCH) snt

    IPL 2024: Shubman Gill reveals captaincy plans for Gujarat Titans after donning new role (WATCH)

    Ashwin predicts intense bidding showdown between GT and CSK for Shahrukh Khan in IPL 2024 Auction osf

    Ashwin predicts intense bidding showdown between GT and CSK for Shahrukh Khan in IPL 2024 Auction

    Cricket Kane Williamson's spectacular 121 runs propel New Zealand to a formidable score against Bangladesh osf

    Kane Williamson's spectacular 121 runs propel New Zealand to a formidable score against Bangladesh

    MS Dhoni spotted driving Mercedes G Class, Check out the car's unique number (WATCH) osf

    MS Dhoni spotted driving Mercedes G Class, Check out the car's unique number (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Koffee With Karan 8 Ep 6: Kajol, Rani Mukherjee's candid 'Konversation' is hilarious; Here's the 5 top-moments ATG

    Koffee With Karan 8 Ep 6: Kajol, Rani Mukherjee's candid 'Konversation' is hilarious; Here's the 5 top-moments

    Nepal makes history: First same-sex marriage in South Asia officially recorded following SC decision snt

    Nepal makes history: First same-sex marriage in South Asia officially recorded following SC decision

    Retired IPS officer's Deepfake video in sextortion: Criminals target elderly man AJR

    Retired IPS officer's Deepfake video in sextortion: Criminals target elderly man

    Nava Kerala Sadas: School teachers ordered to attend CM's event in Palakkad anr

    Nava Kerala Sadas: School teachers ordered to attend CM's event in Palakkad

    Shan Masood aims to rewrite history as Pakistan gears up for tough Australia tour osf

    Shan Masood aims to rewrite history as Pakistan gears up for tough Australia tour

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon