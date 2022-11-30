Tunisian fans ecstatic after late VAR drama secures bittersweet World Cup 2022 win over France

Late VAR drama helped Tunisia secure a historic 1-0 victory over defending champions France at the Qatar World Cup 2022 on Wednesday. However, despite this win, Tunisia failed to go through the round of 16 owing to Australia's win over Denmark in their Group D encounter.

Tabletoppers Didier Deschamps used this match to give nine of his squad members a chance to perform at this World Cup.

Wahbi Khazri, however, whipped in a corner that alarmed keeper Steve Mandanda, and Tunisia was the team that was doing the majority of the action in the early going. Tunisia had the ball in the net with seven minutes remaining, but Nader Ghandri's goal was ruled out for offside.

In the 25th minute, Kingsley Coman's attempt missed the target as Les Bleus finally awoke from their slumber.

As soon as the second half started, Eduardo Camavinga fouled Khazri from behind, prompting Tunisia to request a penalty.

In the 58th minute, though, Khazri scored one of the best individual goals of the competition by jinking past two players and slotting the ball beyond the goalkeeper.

France decided to bring on their stars as Kylian Mbappe, and Antoine Griezmann made their way onto the pitch. In the dying minute of the game, Griezmann scored a goal, which was disallowed for offside.

This late VAR drama in the 99th minute of the clash sent Tunisian fans in the stadium and the world over into a tizzy as they produced one of the most shocking results of this World Cup.

"Saudi Arabia 2-1 Argentina Japan 2-1 Germany Morocco 2-0 Belgium Tunisia 1-0 France Football is a beautiful game," noted one fan on Twitter.

Another user on the micro-blogging site added, "Tunisia have beaten France in a huge upset at the FIFA World Cup! Tunisia are ranked 30th in the world, France are 4th. France had not lost a World Cup match since losing to Germany in 2014. Massive result!"

"Tunisia's courageous win against defending champions France not enough, they are OUT of the World Cup," remarked a third fan.

Here's a look at some of the reactions to Tunisia's historic win over France: