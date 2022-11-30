Qatar World Cup 2022, AUS vs DEN: Netizens overjoyed as Socceroos seal pre-quarters place

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Australia came up with a fighting performance against Denmark in the final group-stage match of Group D of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Played at the Al Janoub Stadium Stadium in Al-Wakrah on Wednesday, the Socceroos edged past with a slender 1-0 conquest, thanks to the lone winner from Matthew Leckie in the 60th minute, with the highly-vital assist coming from Riley McGree. As it moves into the pre-quarters along with defending champion France, the Socceroos have made it to the knockouts for only the second time in their WC history, having made it for the first time during the 2006 edition in Germany.

    As a result, the fans were overjoyed by this result. Considering the game, the Danish were better with possession and attack, registering 13 scoring attempts compared to the Australians' eight. Interestingly, none of the sides produced enough promising chances, while the Socceroos converted their only shot on target.

    The Danish Dynamite was also better, considering its passes, coming up with 550 and was also marginally better in fouls committed (10) compared to Australia (11). While the latter fell into the off-side trap on an occasion, Denmark was trapped thrice. Also, the Danish earned six corners, compared to the Australians' two, but failed to convert either into a goal.

