    Canelo Alvarez's threat to Messi: Argentinian icon Aguero reveals WhatsApp exchange with Mexican boxer

    Mexican boxer Saul "Canelo" Alvarez seemingly threatened Argentina football icon Lionel Messi for allegedly kicking a Mexico jersey during the team's celebration after beating Mexico 2-0 at the Qatar World Cup 2022 last weekend.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 30, 2022, 8:57 PM IST

    Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, a Mexican boxer, has sparked a heated debate after appearing to threaten Lionel Messi for reportedly "kicking" a Mexico jersey during the team's celebration following their 2-0 victory at the Qatar World Cup 2022 on Saturday.

    In the footage, Messi can be seen slipping the boot off his right foot in the locker room and touching the Mexico shirt that is on the floor with the toe of his foot. Canelo disliked the video because he interpreted it differently than the majority of people did.

    Canelo vented his annoyance at Messi, but Sergio Aguero stood up for his former teammate, which annoyed the Mexican boxer, who lashed out at the former Manchester City striker. 

    Aguero revealed that Canelo sent him an audio message on WhatsApp while speaking with Spanish streamer Ibai Llanos.

    "He sent me an audio," Aguero said.

    "Do you know how much I s**t myself? When I saw my WhatsApp and I read 'Canelo audio message' I said 'oh, s**t'."

    "He told me: 'You s**thead, I liked you, a**hole'."

    "I replied: 'Mr. Canelo, I think you're wrong, you do not know Leo, at no time was he stepping on the Mexico shirt. Admit that you're wrong', and he told me to respect his opinion'," revealed the Argentinian legend.

    Andres Guardado, the captain of Mexico, earlier defended Messi after Alvarez publicly criticised him.

    "I have had the fortune and privilege to face Messi for many years in Spain and to live moments like those of my son (Messi took a picture with his son). I know the person Leo is," Guardado told TyC Sports.

    "Unfortunately Canelo doesn't understand what it's like in a locker room and that's why he had this reaction to seeing Mexico's jersey on the ground. But I think it's silly, it's not important. Leo has had many moments, not only with me. What has been generated is to sell something or generate controversy," he added.

