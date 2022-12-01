Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Szczesny is Ochoa of World Cup 2022! Poland goalie stuns Messi fans with penalty save against Argentina

    Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny became the first goalkeeper to save two penalties in one edition of FIFA World Cup since 2002 after denying legendary forward Lionel Messi of a goal with a sensational save in their clash against Argentina at Qatar 2022.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 1, 2022, 1:36 AM IST

    He is one of the best strikers of the ball, and yet legendary Argentinian forward Lionel Messi could not score from the penalty spot in their clash against Poland at the Qatar World Cup 2022, thanks to a sensational save by Wojciech Szczesny. This is the Polish goalkeeper's second penalty of the tournament after denying Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari a goal in their 2-0 win earlier this week.

    Szczesny's sensational effort to save Messi's penalty kick made him the first goalkeeper to save two penalties in a single edition of the FIFA World Cup since Brad Friedel did it in 2002.

    It took almost 30 minutes before shooting ever threatened the goal, and it went Argentina's way when Julian Alvarez's attempt was stopped, and Marcos Acua's follow-up shot sailed just wide of the post.

    When Alvarez's close-range shot required Wojciech Szczesny to make a save, Argentina was awarded a penalty after it appeared that the Poland goalkeeper had elbowed Messi in the face. The Argentinian icon then attempted to convert the penalty, but Szczesny saved him, keeping the score at 0-0 at half-time.

    Fans took to Twitter to applaud Szczesny's effort, while the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's fans were heartbroken to see their favourite star not add to his World Cup tally of 8 goals. Some even called the Polish goalie the Qatar World Cup 2022's, Guillermo Ochoa - the iconic Mexican goalkeeper who earned a reputation by making six saves against Brazil in the 2014 edition of the showpiece tournament.

    "Szczesny is better at penalties than Tim Krul. VAR turning into a popularity vote with spotkicks. Ronaldo and Messi have both got penalties that shouldn’t have been given and Maguire didn’t get one he should have got," noted one football enthusiast on Twitter.

    Another supporter noted, "If this was Ochoa you wouldn’t hear the end of it. Wojciech Szczęsny, take a bow," while a third added, "Szczesny, the Polish Memo Ochoa."

    Here's a look at some of the reactions on the micro-blogging site:

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2022, 1:36 AM IST
