Ronaldo trolled for trying to 'steal' Bruno Fernandes' goal in Portugal's 2-0 World Cup 2022 win over Uruguay

Bruno Fernandes' brace fired Portugal to a 2-0 win over Uruguay in their Group H encounter at the Qatar World Cup 2022. However, the first goal created all the drama as Cristiano Ronaldo claimed to be his, but it was eventually awarded to the Manchester United midfielder.

Most Portuguese fans gathered at Doha's Lusail Stadium on Monday night to see their icon Cristiano Ronaldo in action and add to his World Cup goal tally. However, they got a treat from Bruno Fernandes instead, who fired Portugal into the last 16 at the Qatar World Cup 2022 with a second-half double in their 2-0 win over Uruguay.

As Portugal sought to secure the victory to advance them to the knockout stage, iconic striker Cristiano Ronaldo was named in the attacking lineup. As a result of his bad performance against South Korea in their previous match, Luis Suarez was benched by Uruguay, and Edinson Cavani took his place.

During the initial exchanges, Portugal came relatively close to scoring when William Carvahlo's volley, which resulted from excellent work by Ronaldo, went over the crossbar.

However, Uruguay made every effort to make this a rough game with limited chances, and they were successful after 30 minutes. When Rodrigo Bentancur waltzed through the opposing defence, he nearly turned the game on its head, but Diogo Costa successfully blocked his shot.

As the game entered the second half, the South American team continued to make an effort to turn it into a bit of a foul-fest. On the other hand, Portugal did manage to break through after 54 minutes as Bruno Fernandes' cross sailed over Ronaldo and into the far corner.

However, shortly after, Maxi Gomez's effort curled around the goalkeeper but rebounded off the post, giving Uruguay a narrow escape from scoring an own goal. They were putting a lot of effort into getting the equaliser now, and Luis Suarez came so near, but he mishit his low effort into the side netting.

However, Portugal had a chance to score a second goal in stoppage time when Bruno Fernandes was awarded a penalty for a handball by Jose Gimenez. The Manchester United player took the initiative and scored to secure the victory.

One of the key talking points of the match remains Portugal's first goal, in which Fernandes floated a cross that Ronaldo desperately tried to get his head to. The ball goes inside the net, and the 37-year-old legend erupts in celebration, assuming he scored his 119th goal for his country. However, moments later, the goal was awarded to Fernandes as multiple checks confirmed that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner did not touch the ball while on its path to the net.

Ronaldo was instantly trolled for claiming a goal, which belonged to his former Manchester United teammate Fernandes. "Ronaldo became the first player to Celebrate A Goal he did not score," wrote one user on Twitter.

"Cristiano Ronaldo to Piers Morgan: "I feel betrayed, FIFA stole my goal and my coach subbed me off a few minutes before the penalty that was promised to me," noted another user sarcastically.

