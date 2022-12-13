Roberto Cejas, who shouldered Maradona after Argentina won 1986 World Cup, wants to lift Messi in Qatar

Lionel Messi's Argentina faces 2018 runners-up Croatia in the Qatar World Cup 2022 semi-finals on Wednesday night. If La Albiceleste seals their berth in the finals, Roberto Cejas hopes to repeat the iconic Diego Maradona lift in 1986 with the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star.

In 1986, Roberto Cejas travelled to Mexico just for the final of the World Cup between Argentina and Germany. However, he ended up carrying the legendary Diego Armando Maradona on his shoulders with the coveted trophy after La Albiceleste registered a 3-2 win over the European giants. Years later, Cejas hopes to repeat the iconic moment, this time with Lionel Messi on his shoulders in Qatar.

In an interview with Radio MARCA, Roberto Cejas recalled how a joke with his colleagues ended up with him embarking on the adventure to Azteca Stadium following Argentina's win in the 1986 semi-finals. Cejas narrated how his colleague joked about his desire to see Argentina vs Germany finals in Mexico and forced him to prove he could achieve the same.

Cejas mentioned how he spoke to an office mate, already in Mexico, for a ticket to the 1986 finals. "He told me that a lady in the hotel had one for 80 dollars, so I asked her to keep it for me," Cejas mentioned. However, unfortunately, the hotel lady sold the ticket to the finals. With no option left for Cejas, he entered the stadium with a bunch of other men - five tickets for seven people - and settled behind the goal.

When Argentina beat Germany 3-2, Roberto Cejas managed to escape the police and crossed the pipe structure and barbed wires to enter the ground. Finding Diego Maradona with the World Cup in his hand was pure chance, and when the iconic Argentinian saw Pasculli lifted, he turned to Cejas and looked at him. With no words exchanged, Cejas instantly understood Maradona wanted to be raised on his shoulders and obliged immediately.

About the famous photo, which Cejas now has framed in his house, he commented: "Now it's like a part of me. I walk by, and sometimes I say things to him, I look at him, sometimes I wink at him. 'What are you doing?' I think"."

Since Argentina's win over the Netherlands at the Qatar World Cup 2022, Roberto Cejas and his good friend Raul have dreamed of going to Qatar. If the Albiceleste team beats Croatia in the semi-finals, the goal of Cejas and Raul is to fly to Doha to encourage their team and, if they win, jump onto the pitch to repeat the snapshot from 36 years ago. In this case, he would raise another legend who wears the number 10 jersey for Argentina - Lionel Messi.

To fulfill his goal of lifting Messi on his shoulders if Argentina wins the World Cup, Roberto only needs a ticket for himself and another for Raúl, his friend since he was 10 years old, and a stay in Qatar. Only time will tell if Cejas' dreams will come true.

