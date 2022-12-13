Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Roberto Cejas, who shouldered Maradona after Argentina won 1986 World Cup, wants to lift Messi in Qatar

    Lionel Messi's Argentina faces 2018 runners-up Croatia in the Qatar World Cup 2022 semi-finals on Wednesday night. If La Albiceleste seals their berth in the finals, Roberto Cejas hopes to repeat the iconic Diego Maradona lift in 1986 with the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star.

    football Roberto Cejas, who shouldered Diego Maradona after Argentina won 1986 World Cup, wants to lift Lionel Messi in Qatar snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 13, 2022, 8:37 PM IST

    In 1986, Roberto Cejas travelled to Mexico just for the final of the World Cup between Argentina and Germany. However, he ended up carrying the legendary Diego Armando Maradona on his shoulders with the coveted trophy after La Albiceleste registered a 3-2 win over the European giants. Years later, Cejas hopes to repeat the iconic moment, this time with Lionel Messi on his shoulders in Qatar.

    Also read: Argentina vs Croatia: Qatar World Cup's 'hottest fan' Ivana Knoll's prediction drives Messi supporters nuts!

    In an interview with Radio MARCA, Roberto Cejas recalled how a joke with his colleagues ended up with him embarking on the adventure to Azteca Stadium following Argentina's win in the 1986 semi-finals. Cejas narrated how his colleague joked about his desire to see Argentina vs Germany finals in Mexico and forced him to prove he could achieve the same.

    Cejas mentioned how he spoke to an office mate, already in Mexico, for a ticket to the 1986 finals. "He told me that a lady in the hotel had one for 80 dollars, so I asked her to keep it for me," Cejas mentioned. However, unfortunately, the hotel lady sold the ticket to the finals. With no option left for Cejas, he entered the stadium with a bunch of other men - five tickets for seven people - and settled behind the goal. 

    When Argentina beat Germany 3-2, Roberto Cejas managed to escape the police and crossed the pipe structure and barbed wires to enter the ground. Finding Diego Maradona with the World Cup in his hand was pure chance, and when the iconic Argentinian saw Pasculli lifted, he turned to Cejas and looked at him. With no words exchanged, Cejas instantly understood Maradona wanted to be raised on his shoulders and obliged immediately.

    Also read: Messi supporters troll Qatar World Cup's 'hottest fan' Ivana Knoll ahead of Argentina vs Croatia semi-finals

    football Roberto Cejas, who shouldered Diego Maradona after Argentina won 1986 World Cup, wants to lift Lionel Messi in Qatar snt

    About the famous photo, which Cejas now has framed in his house, he commented: "Now it's like a part of me. I walk by, and sometimes I say things to him, I look at him, sometimes I wink at him. 'What are you doing?' I think"."

    Since Argentina's win over the Netherlands at the Qatar World Cup 2022, Roberto Cejas and his good friend Raul have dreamed of going to Qatar. If the Albiceleste team beats Croatia in the semi-finals, the goal of Cejas and Raul is to fly to Doha to encourage their team and, if they win, jump onto the pitch to repeat the snapshot from 36 years ago. In this case, he would raise another legend who wears the number 10 jersey for Argentina - Lionel Messi.

    To fulfill his goal of lifting Messi on his shoulders if Argentina wins the World Cup, Roberto only needs a ticket for himself and another for Raúl, his friend since he was 10 years old, and a stay in Qatar. Only time will tell if Cejas' dreams will come true.

    Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: Ibrahimovic makes bold Messi claim; speaks about Ronaldo's United exit

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2022, 8:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, FRA vs MAR: Not going to set up a plan to counter Kylian Mbappe - Morocco Walid Regragui ahead of France semis-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: 'Not going to set up a plan to counter Mbappe' - Regragui ahead of France semis

    football 3 aspects of reality... Cristiano Ronaldo's cryptic message after Portugal's World Cup 2022 exit leaves fans worried snt

    '3 aspects of reality...': Ronaldo's cryptic message after Portugal's World Cup 2022 exit leaves fans worried

    Pakistan vs England, PAK vs ENG 2022-23: If we do not back and value Babar Azam, who will value him? - Shahid Afridi-ayh

    'If we don't back and value Babar Azam, who will value him?" - Shahid Afridi

    football Euro 2024 here we come Meme fest explodes as Portugal consider making Jose Mourinho next head coach snt

    'Euro 2024, here we come': Meme fest explodes as Portugal consider making Mourinho next head coach

    football Argentina vs Croatia: Qatar World Cup's 'hottest fan' Ivana Knoll semi-finals prediction drives Messi supporters nuts snt

    Argentina vs Croatia: Qatar World Cup's 'hottest fan' Ivana Knoll's prediction drives Messi supporters nuts!

    Recent Stories

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, FRA vs MAR: Not going to set up a plan to counter Kylian Mbappe - Morocco Walid Regragui ahead of France semis-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: 'Not going to set up a plan to counter Mbappe' - Regragui ahead of France semis

    football 3 aspects of reality... Cristiano Ronaldo's cryptic message after Portugal's World Cup 2022 exit leaves fans worried snt

    '3 aspects of reality...': Ronaldo's cryptic message after Portugal's World Cup 2022 exit leaves fans worried

    DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022 revised schedule out; check new dates here - adt

    DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022 revised schedule out; check new dates here

    Pakistan vs England, PAK vs ENG 2022-23: If we do not back and value Babar Azam, who will value him? - Shahid Afridi-ayh

    'If we don't back and value Babar Azam, who will value him?" - Shahid Afridi

    Cant even touch Modi ji Former BJP MLA Raja Singh slams Congress leader for Kill PM remark AJR

    'Can't even touch Modi ji': Former BJP MLA Raja Singh slams Congress leader for 'Kill PM' remark

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon