Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Ibrahimovic makes bold Messi claim; speaks about Ronaldo's United exit

    First Published Dec 13, 2022, 4:29 PM IST

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Zlatan Ibrahimovic feels that "it's written" that Lionel Messi's Argentina would win the title. Besides, he also feels there is more to Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial Manchester United exit.

    Image credit: Getty


    The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has reached its semi-final stage, starting Tuesday, with former two-time champion Argentina set to take on 2018 runner-up Croatia at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. While both teams are being dubbed as heavy favourites to see themselves through, the former has a slight edge, given its convincing performance at the event. On the same note, former Swedish international and legend, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has spoken out on who he feels is likely to lift the title. At the same time, he firmly believed that it is already "written" that the Albicelestes would lift the coveted trophy for the third time.

    Image credit: Getty

    "I think it's already written who will win, and you know who I mean. I think Messi will lift the trophy. It's already written," said Ibrahimovic, having played alongside the Argentine during his short two-season spell in Barcelona between 2009-11, winning five titles, including the La Liga, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

    FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: Getty

    Ibrahimovic, a Manchester United alumni, also reflected on the events surrounding Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo and the Red Devils after the two parted ways on a contentious note. The Swedish legend feels that since both sides are defending themselves, there could be more, and the actual happenings between the two might never be revealed.

    Image credit: Getty

    "His [Ronaldo's] exiting United; we will never know the true story when things happen. They say what they want to say. He says what he needs to say to protect himself. Then, you have the coach that says these things to protect himself. Then, the club says things – not like me. I will tell you how it happened. But we are all different. Everybody is careful about their image. For me, the perfect image is being yourself. The true story, we will not know, my friend," concluded Ibrahimovic, reports FotMob.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Virat Kohli presents inside tour of his restaurant at Kishore Kumar bungalow with chef Vikas Khanna (WATCH)-ayh

    Virat Kohli presents inside tour of his restaurant at Kishore Kumar's bungalow with chef Vikas Khanna (WATCH)

    football 300 billion dollars spent in 12 years... Has Qatar World Cup 2022 been a colossal waste of money snt

    300 billion dollars spent in 12 years... Has Qatar World Cup 2022 been a colossal waste of money?

    football qatar world cup 2022 Zidane Tuchel Real Madrid fans ponder over Carlo Ancelotti replacement if he becomes Brazil new coach snt

    'Zidane, Tuchel, or...': Real Madrid fans ponder over Ancelotti's replacement if he becomes Brazil's new coach

    football First Grant Wahl, now Khalid al-Misslam: Conspiracy theories rock Qatar World Cup 2022 after sudden death of journalists snt

    First Grant Wahl, now Khalid al-Misslam: Conspiracy theories rock Qatar World Cup after death of journalists

    Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma likely to be removed from BCCI central contracts; Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill in line for promotion-ayh

    Rahane, Ishant likely to be removed from BCCI's central contracts; Suryakumar, Gill in line for promotion

    Recent Stories

    Given in corrupt nonsensical way Elon Musk hints at verified users may lose blue ticks soon gcw

    Given in 'corrupt, nonsensical' way: Elon Musk, hints at verified users may lose blue ticks soon

    Monalisa SUPER SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Vikrant's BOLD dance in 'Kavan Jaadu Kailu' go VIRAL RBA

    Monalisa SUPER SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Vikrant's BOLD dance in 'Kavan Jaadu Kailu' go VIRAL

    Banks wrote off NPAs over Rs 10 lakh crore in last 5 years, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman - adt

    Banks wrote off NPAs over Rs 10 lakh crore in last 5 years, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    Akshay Kumar's suave look from upcoming song of Selfiee is just unmissable - READ on to know vma

    Akshay Kumar's suave look from upcoming song of Selfiee is just unmissable - READ on to know

    Delhi man receives missed calls loses Rs 50 lakh cops suspect SIM swapping gcw

    Delhi man receives missed calls, loses Rs 50 lakh; cops suspect SIM swapping

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon