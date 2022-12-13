Qatar World Cup 2022: Ibrahimovic makes bold Messi claim; speaks about Ronaldo's United exit

Qatar World Cup 2022: Zlatan Ibrahimovic feels that "it's written" that Lionel Messi's Argentina would win the title. Besides, he also feels there is more to Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial Manchester United exit.

Image credit: Getty



The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has reached its semi-final stage, starting Tuesday, with former two-time champion Argentina set to take on 2018 runner-up Croatia at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. While both teams are being dubbed as heavy favourites to see themselves through, the former has a slight edge, given its convincing performance at the event. On the same note, former Swedish international and legend, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has spoken out on who he feels is likely to lift the title. At the same time, he firmly believed that it is already "written" that the Albicelestes would lift the coveted trophy for the third time.

Image credit: Getty

"I think it's already written who will win, and you know who I mean. I think Messi will lift the trophy. It's already written," said Ibrahimovic, having played alongside the Argentine during his short two-season spell in Barcelona between 2009-11, winning five titles, including the La Liga, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup. FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

Image credit: Getty

Ibrahimovic, a Manchester United alumni, also reflected on the events surrounding Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo and the Red Devils after the two parted ways on a contentious note. The Swedish legend feels that since both sides are defending themselves, there could be more, and the actual happenings between the two might never be revealed.

Image credit: Getty