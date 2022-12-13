Qatar World Cup 2022: Ibrahimovic makes bold Messi claim; speaks about Ronaldo's United exit
Qatar World Cup 2022: Zlatan Ibrahimovic feels that "it's written" that Lionel Messi's Argentina would win the title. Besides, he also feels there is more to Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial Manchester United exit.
The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has reached its semi-final stage, starting Tuesday, with former two-time champion Argentina set to take on 2018 runner-up Croatia at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. While both teams are being dubbed as heavy favourites to see themselves through, the former has a slight edge, given its convincing performance at the event. On the same note, former Swedish international and legend, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has spoken out on who he feels is likely to lift the title. At the same time, he firmly believed that it is already "written" that the Albicelestes would lift the coveted trophy for the third time.
"I think it's already written who will win, and you know who I mean. I think Messi will lift the trophy. It's already written," said Ibrahimovic, having played alongside the Argentine during his short two-season spell in Barcelona between 2009-11, winning five titles, including the La Liga, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.
Ibrahimovic, a Manchester United alumni, also reflected on the events surrounding Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo and the Red Devils after the two parted ways on a contentious note. The Swedish legend feels that since both sides are defending themselves, there could be more, and the actual happenings between the two might never be revealed.
"His [Ronaldo's] exiting United; we will never know the true story when things happen. They say what they want to say. He says what he needs to say to protect himself. Then, you have the coach that says these things to protect himself. Then, the club says things – not like me. I will tell you how it happened. But we are all different. Everybody is careful about their image. For me, the perfect image is being yourself. The true story, we will not know, my friend," concluded Ibrahimovic, reports FotMob.