    Peter Drury at his best! Fans thrilled to hear poetic commentator during Brazil vs Serbia World Cup 2022 clash

    Peter Drury, known by many as the most articulate commentator in the football world, provided commentary during Brazil's clash against Serbia at the Qatar World Cup 2022. His opening line, 'Brazil - darlings of the global game', became an instant hit on social media platforms.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 25, 2022, 12:56 AM IST

    Fans of the Premier League are aware of the worth of the legendary Peter Drury's voice and commentary during a crucial match. He is the most knowledgeable and poetic football analyst today. Many fans worldwide have missed the 54-year-old since he relocated to give his voice to American viewers at the start of the league season this year.

    Now an official commentator for NBC Sports, Peter Drury took the mic during Brazil vs Serbia clash in the Qatar World Cup 2022, sparking enormous excitement among football fanatics who missed the veteran's commentary leading into the showpiece event. The poetic genius had earlier commentated during Belgium's 1-0 win against Canada and Netherlands' 2-0 win against Senegal.

    A star-studded Brazilian team are one of the favourites to lift the coveted trophy on December 18, and icons like Neymar, Vinicius Jr., Raphinha, Richarlison, Casemiro, Dani Alves, etc. will hope to fire the South American nation to their record 6th World Cup victory in Qatar.

    In his opening lines for the game, Peter Drury referred to Brazil as 'darlings of the global game'. "Whenever Brazil plays, there is always a FESTIVAL," he added.

    Fans of the veteran commentator took to Twitter to applaud his poetic opening for the Group G encounter at the Lusail Stadium in Doha and also heaped praises for Peter Drury.

    "Peter Drury…the gift that keeps giving," said another fan of the veteran commentator, while another added, "We have Peter Drury for Brazil. A treat."

    A third fan stated, "Peter Drury at the helm of commentary  Couldn't have been summoned to a more electrifying crowd than this one," while a fourth added, "Peter Drury on commentary-music to my ears!!! Perfect for this game."

    Here's a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2022, 12:56 AM IST
