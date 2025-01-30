'Really tough': Pep Guardiola on Man City facing Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in Champions League playoffs

Manchester City managed to escape from the early Champions League exit with a 3-1 win over Club Brugge at home on Wednesday, January 29.

Football
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
First Published Jan 30, 2025, 11:13 AM IST

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has opened up on the possibility of facing the defending champions Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in the Champions League play-offs. Manchester City managed to escape from the early Champions League exit with a 3-1 win over Club Brugge at home on Wednesday, January 29. 

After losing to Paris Saint Germain despite leading 2-0, Manchester City were on the verge of the shock exit from the ongoing season of the Champions League. Ahead of the final league stage fixture against Club Brugge, the 2022 Champions League winners were at the 25th spot as only top 24 teams will qualify for the knockout stage of the tournament. However, Manchester City managed to keep their hopes alive after just 8 minutes into the second half of the match against Brugge. 

Until half time, Manchester City were trailing 0-1 against the Belgian club. However, a goal each by Mateo Kovacic and Savinho in the second half ensured that Pep Guardiola’s side is through to the knockout stage of the ongoing Champions League season. However, City are set to face tougher tasks as they are likely to face Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in the play-offs. 

Also read: UEFA Champions League round up: Man City, PSG stay alive in Champions League as Arsenal reach last 16

Speaking about Manchester City’s possibility of drawing against the defending champions or Bundesliga giants in the play-offs, Pep Guardiola admitted that it will be tough for his side, adding that the return of injured players and new signings would help them. 

“Going to Bayern Munich or Real Madrid will be really tough. But it’s in two weeks and in two weeks we have a few players back, the new signings back, so hopefully we can do two good games.” Guardiola said. 

“Ruben [Dias] and Nathan [Ake] are back, Jerémy [Doku], Oscar [Bobb], new signings. If everybody comes back, we can compete.” he added. 

Speaking on Manchester City’s win against Club Brugge to finish in the top 24 of the league stage, Pep Guardiola said, “‘In the second half we lifted our soul and our hearts were free.” 

“For today we are in the next round, that’s good. The first half was so academic, we didn’t have the spark to do it against a team that defends really well.” 

Manchester City finished the league stage at the 22nd spot with 11 points and advanced to the knockout playoffs as one of the 8 unseeded teams. While, the defending champions Real Madrid and German giants Bayern Munich too made it to the knockout playoffs but as seeded teams. 

Also read: Kyle Walker completes loan move to AC Milan; Ends 7-year spell at Manchester City

Manchester City are currently keeping their eyes on reclaiming the Champions League, which they first and last won in 2022. On the Premier League front, City’s title defence seemed to be slipping as they are currently at the fourth spot with 41 points, 12 points adrift of table toppers Liverpool. 

