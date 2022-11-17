Qatar World Cup 2022: Schedule, Squad, SWOT analysis for Argentina

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentine would be flying to Qatar as a title favourite. Check out its schedule and squad for the event, along with the all-important SWOT analysis, as to how it could fare.

It's almost time for the most extensive global footballing event, as the 2022 FIFA World Cup gets underway in Qatar on Sunday. While some top sides will be entering the tournament as the title favourite, one of them happens to be the two-time former champions and the reigning Copa America winner Argentina. Most of the fans would be rooting for the side, given that it is the final WC appearance for its superstar striker and modern-day GOAT Lionel Messi. It is the one title missing from his famed cabinet, and he would love to finish his career on a glorious high. Ahead of the same, we present the SWOT analysis of the side, along with its squad and schedule.

Strengths

Argentina is striking for its fantastic blend of youth and veterans. Angel Di Maria and Messi are the two most experienced lads, playing their third and fourth WC, respectively. Paulo Dybala will be an impactful player, given that he remains fit throughout the competition. Among the youths to watch out for are Nicholas Otamendi, Rodrigo De Paul and Lo Celso.

Weakness

Although there is no evident weakness in this Argentine squad, its defence exposes some faults time and late, especially at the crucial juncture of the event, making the team vulnerable while attacking too. If Dybala ends up being injured, its midfield could also become powerless.

Opportunities

The foremost opportunity would be for Messi to prove he is the ultimate GOAT. While he will be battling alongside his long-time rival and Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who is also fighting for his elusive WC trophy, winning the championship would undoubtedly cement Messi's legacy as the most fabulous GOAT. Also, since its Copa America triumph, the side has been gelling well together.

Threats

The only threat that the Albicelestes have is their injury concerns. Also, with Messi in the twilight phase of his career, he might not be as effective as he used to be in the past, as the Argentines need to be well aware of it and plan accordingly. Being dependent on Messi would make the team vulnerable to mistakes and lead to its downfall, just like Brazil in 2014, which heavily depended on Neymar.

Argentina Schedule for Qatar 2022 (IST)

Nov 22: vs Saudi Arabia - 3.30 PM

Nov 26: vs Mexico - 12.30 AM (Nov 27)

Nov 30: vs Poland - 12.30 AM (Dec 1)

Argentina squad for Qatar 2022

GK: Emiliano Martinez, Geronimo Rulli, Franco Armani.

DEF: Nahule Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuna, Nicolas Tagliafico, Juan Foyth.

MID: Rodrigo de Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis mac Allister, Guido Rodriguez, Alejandro Gomez, Enzo Fernandez, Exequiel Palacios.

FWD: Angel di Maria, Lautaro Martinez, Juilan Alvarez, Nicolas Gonazales, Joaquin Correa, Paulo Dybala, Lionel Messi.