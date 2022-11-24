Qatar World Cup 2022: Fans applaud Uruguay-South Korea's competitive spirit in goalless draw

Qatar World Cup 2022: Thursday was a competitive meeting between Uruguay and South Korea. However, despite the impasse, fans applauded the competitive spirit of both sides.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar continued to produce thrills daily. The trend continued on Thursday when former two-time champion Uruguay collided against South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan. Although both teams settled for a competitive goalless draw despite the former being the favourite to win it, the fans applauded the fighting spirit of both sides.

As for the game, a total of ten shots were registered by Uruguay, compared to South Korea's seven. Both sides produced a promising opportunity each, while both also missed a scoring chance. Nevertheless, Sky Blue was better in passing, 448, compared to the Reds' 327. While Uruguay committed seven fouls, unlike Korea's ten, the former fell into the off-side trap on an instance, unlike Korea, which didn't.

Both sides were competitive in terms of winning corners, with Uruguay leading 4-3. Notably, the Uruguayans hit the bar on two occasions in both halves, making it the better side. Also, its high-pressing game made things a tide difficult for the Koreans. While Darwin Nunez, Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani failed to get on the scoresheet for Sky Blue, Heung-Min Son failed for the Reds.

