    Qatar World Cup 2022: Fans applaud Uruguay-South Korea's competitive spirit in goalless draw

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Thursday was a competitive meeting between Uruguay and South Korea. However, despite the impasse, fans applauded the competitive spirit of both sides.

    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Nov 24, 2022, 8:55 PM IST

    The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar continued to produce thrills daily. The trend continued on Thursday when former two-time champion Uruguay collided against South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan. Although both teams settled for a competitive goalless draw despite the former being the favourite to win it, the fans applauded the fighting spirit of both sides.

    As for the game, a total of ten shots were registered by Uruguay, compared to South Korea's seven. Both sides produced a promising opportunity each, while both also missed a scoring chance. Nevertheless, Sky Blue was better in passing, 448, compared to the Reds' 327. While Uruguay committed seven fouls, unlike Korea's ten, the former fell into the off-side trap on an instance, unlike Korea, which didn't.

    Both sides were competitive in terms of winning corners, with Uruguay leading 4-3. Notably, the Uruguayans hit the bar on two occasions in both halves, making it the better side. Also, its high-pressing game made things a tide difficult for the Koreans. While Darwin Nunez, Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani failed to get on the scoresheet for Sky Blue, Heung-Min Son failed for the Reds.

    As for some of the records attained:

    • Uruguay is now 465 minutes with a clean sheet in the group stage of the WC, with this being its fifth instance of straight clean sheets.
    • Eight sides have settled for a draw in their opening game of the WC, which is already the most in a single edition's opening matches, with a couple more contests to go.
    Last Updated Nov 24, 2022, 8:59 PM IST
