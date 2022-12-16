Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022 closing ceremony: Date, time, performers, where to watch in India and more

    After a month of gruelling football action, the stage is finally set for Argentina vs France grand finale at the Qatar World Cup 2022 on Sunday, December 18. With the clock ticking for the finals, here's all you need to know about the closing ceremony.

    football Qatar World Cup 2022 closing ceremony: Date, time, performers, where to watch in India and more snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 16, 2022, 2:35 PM IST

    After a month of gruelling football action, the stage is set for a mouth-watering Argentina vs France clash at the Qatar World Cup 2022 grand finale on Sunday, December 18. All eyes will be on legendary forward Lionel Messi, who confirmed this would be his last appearance on football's grandest stage, and French sensation Kylian Mbappe who is eyeing his second consecutive World Cup glory.

    Before the high-octane encounter at Doha's Lusail Stadium, a glittering closing ceremony will enthral spectators and those viewing from home. Here's all you need to know about the Qatar World Cup 2022 closing ceremony:

    Also read: Argentina vs France: From speed to dribbling - Rating Messi and Mbappe's skills ahead of World Cup 2022 final

    When, what time, and where will the Qatar World Cup 2022 closing take place?

    Date: December 18, 2022 - Before Argentina vs France finals
    Time: 16:00 local / 6:30 PM IST / 8:00 ET / 13:00 GMT / 00:00 (December 19) AEDT
    Location: Lusail Stadium - 80,000 capacity

    The closing ceremony for the Qatar World Cup 2022 will take place as usual about two hours before the tournament's grand finale. The match will be between Argentina and France, with a scheduled kickoff time of 6:00 local time, 8:30 PM IST.

    Which artists will perform at the Qatar World Cup 2022 closing ceremony?

    FIFA has yet to release the full lineup for the closing ceremony. However, reports suggest that Nigerian-American musician Davido is slated to headline the event and perform "Hayya Hayya (Better Together)", one of the songs featured in this year's World Cup soundtrack.

    Nora Fatehi, an Indian actress and musician, is also rumoured to be participating. Fatehi, who contributed vocals to the song "Light the Sky" from the World Cup soundtrack this year, is anticipated to perform either the official anthem or a Bollywood song during the closing ceremony.

    football Qatar World Cup 2022 closing ceremony: Date, time, performers, where to watch in India and more snt

    Puerto Rican artist Ozuna is also expected to perform his track 'Arhbo' alongside French-Congolese rapper Gims. The song is part of the official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 soundtrack.

    Meanwhile, reports added that stars like Shakira and Jennifer Lopez would likely make music-video appearances.

    Global celebrities like Morgan Freeman and K-Pop artist Jungkook took part in the competition's star-studded opening ceremony, and it is still being determined how the broadcasters would approach the competition's conclusion.

    Also read: 'Dreams do come true': Nora Fatehi's message to Morocco after heartbreaking World Cup 2022 exit will move you

    Where to watch the Qatar World Cup 2022 closing ceremony?

    The closing ceremony of the 2022 World Cup will be broadcast on television and online in various locations worldwide, drawing a sizable audience. 

    In India, football enthusiasts can enjoy the closing ceremony of the Qatar World Cup 2022 on Sports18 and Sports18 HD for those watching on TV and the JioCinema live streaming app for those watching online.

    India - 6:30 PM IST - TV: Sports 18, Sports 18 HD; Live Stream: JioCinema app/website

    United States - 8:00 ET - TV: FOX, Telemundo; Live Stream: fuboTV, Fox Sports app, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo 

    Canada - 8:00 ET - TV: CTV, TSN; Live Stream: TSN app

    United Kingdom - 15:00 GMT - TV: BBC One; Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website

    Australia (Dec 19) - 00:00 AEDT - TV: SBS; Live Stream: SBS On Demand

    New Zealand (Dec 19) - 02:00 NZDT - TV: Sky Sports; Live Stream: Sky Sport

    Malaysia - 21:00 MYT - TV: RTM, Astro; Live Stream: Astro Go

    Singapore - 21:00 SGT - TV: Mediacorp Channel 5; Live Stream: StarHub TV+, IPTV, Singtel TV

    Hong Kong - 21:00 HKT - TV: BeIN Sports, ITV; Live Stream: Now TV, ViuTV

    Also read: 'Nostradamus' Athos Salome predicted Argentina vs France final at World Cup 2022; but which team will win?

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2022, 2:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football European Super League ESL handed another major blow by Madrid court, English Premier League EPL-UEFA release statements-ayh

    European Super League handed another major blow by Madrid court, EPL-UEFA release statements

    football ISL 2022-23: Rejuvenated Mumbai City FC look to continue dominance as they take on East Bengal FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Rejuvenated Mumbai City FC look to continue dominance as they take on East Bengal FC

    football ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC, ATK Mohun Bagan share spoils in season's first goalless draw snt

    ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC, ATK Mohun Bagan share spoils in season’s first goalless draw

    football Who needs Mbappe Fans go berserk after Real Madrid sign Brazil teenage sensation Endrick Felipe from Palmeiras snt

    'Who needs Mbappe?': Fans go berserk after Real Madrid sign teenage sensation Endrick from Palmeiras

    football From 'Where's Messi?' to 'Vamos Argentina': Saudi Arabia supporter's U-turn drives Qatar World Cup 2022 fans crazy snt

    From 'Where's Messi?' to 'Vamos Argentina': Saudi Arabia supporter's U-turn drives World Cup 2022 fans crazy

    Recent Stories

    Apple expected to launch 15 5 inch MacBook Air next year report gcw

    Apple expected to launch 15.5-inch MacBook Air next year: Report

    Gauahar Khan slams MC Stan for using foul language against Priyanka Chahar Choudhary - READ ON vma

    Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan slams MC Stan for using foul language against Priyanka Chahar Choudhary - READ ON

    Its BJP vs TMC over Amitabh Bachchan's 'freedom' speech; check details AJR

    Its BJP vs TMC over Amitabh Bachchan's 'freedom' speech; check details

    Extra x-ray machines at Delhi Airport T3 aided in easing congestion: Jyotiraditya Scindia - adt

    Extra x-ray machines at Delhi Airport T3 aided in easing congestion: Jyotiraditya Scindia

    pro-wrestling WWE: Will this former Universal Champion turn heel ahead of Cody Rhodes return?-ayh

    WWE: Will this former Universal Champion turn heel ahead of Cody Rhodes' return?

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: My approach was to bowl consistently at one spot, says Siraj snt

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: My approach was to bowl consistently at one spot, says Siraj

    Video Icon
    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon