    'Nostradamus' Athos Salome predicted Argentina vs France final at World Cup 2022; but which team will win?

    First Published Dec 15, 2022, 11:00 PM IST

    Nicknamed 'modern Nostradamus' Athos Salome had predicted Argentina and France will reach the finals of the Qatar World Cup 2022. The Brazilian fortune-teller also revealed which team will eventually lift the coveted trophy. Read on:

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The stage is set for a clash between Argentina and France at the Qatar World Cup 2022 grand finale on Sunday, December 18. All eyes will be on the mouth-watering contest between two Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) stars - Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. One is a legendary forward bidding, who will feature in his last World Cup, while another is a 23-year-old sensation eyeing his second consecutive victory on football's grandest stage.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The FIFA World Cup 2022 in the Gulf nation hit the headlines for countless reasons. From the ban on alcohol in the eight stadiums to the shocking elimination of teams like Belgium, Germany, Spain and Portugal - the showpiece event has been a rollercoaster ride for players and enthusiasts. After three weeks of high-octane action, which also saw the Morocco team win the hearts of many with their underdog story, the winner will be either Argentina or France.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Before the tournament kickstarted, there were many predictions about which two teams would make it to the grand finale. However, the one person who was spot on with his prediction was 'modern Nostradamus' Athos Salome. The Brazilian fortune-teller, who predicted Covid-19, the Russia-Ukraine War, and Queen Elizabeth's death, indicated that the final would be between Messi's Argentina and Mbappe's France.

    Image Credit: Instagram (L); Getty Images (R)

    The soothsayer mentioned Argentina, Brazil, Belgium, France and England would reach the finals round of the Qatar World Cup 2022. While Belgium was eliminated in the tournament's group stage, Brazil and England suffered defeats to Croatia and France in the quarter-finals. So only part of Athos Salome's prediction came true. But one cannot deny that he was spot on with Argentina vs France final. However, which team will lift the trophy on December 18?

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    According to Athos Salome, France will retain their title at the Qatar World Cup 2022 grand finale, handing Lionel Messi and Argentina a massive heartbreak. The splendid trophy has eluded the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner throughout his glittering career. If the Brazilian fortune-teller's prediction is to be believed, then Sunday could see the Argentinian superstar's dream remain unfulfilled.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    However, what will cheer Argentina and Messi fans is contrary to Athos Salome's prediction, a simulation of the EA Sports' FIFA World Cup 2022 video game released using "FIFA 23" predicted that the South American giants would lift the Qatar World Cup 2022. It remains to be seen if 'modern Nostradamus' Athos Salome's prophecy or EA Sports' prediction will come true.

