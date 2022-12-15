Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Dreams do come true': Nora Fatehi's message to Morocco after heartbreaking World Cup 2022 exit will move you

    Morocco's dream run at the Qatar World Cup 2022 came to a crashing end after defending champions France registered an emphatic 2-0 win over the African nation in the semi-finals. Fans of the Atlas Lions, including Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi, have sent out heart-warming messages to the team.

    football Dreams do come true Nora Fatehi emotional message to Morocco after Qatar World Cup 2022 exit will move you snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 15, 2022, 4:37 PM IST

    Morocco's dream run at the Qatar World Cup 2022 came to a tragic end on Wednesday night when defending champions France registered a 2-0 win to seal their berth in the finals against Argentina. The Atlas Lions, a revelation throughout the tournament, won several fans as they displayed grit and determination each time they took the field.

    Also read: Mbappe swapping shirts with Hakimi wins hearts as fans applaud Morocco's roaring show at World Cup 2022

    Morocco's campaign in Qatar was more than an underdog story. They sent giants like Spain and Portugal packing home and, in the bargain, became the first African team, the first Arab team and the second team from a predominantly Muslim nation (after Turkey in 2002) to reach the semi-final of the showpiece event.

    Morocco did it in the most direct and honest way possible: by playing good football, frequently in challenging circumstances, often hampered by injuries, and always with passion. They ignited the passion of multiple regions throughout the tournament due to their Arab-African-Muslim identity. And Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi, a Moroccan, lauded the team's performance and sent out a strong message to all who want to achieve the impossible.

    Also read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Why Nora Fatehi is supporting 'Team Morocco'? Here's what we know

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

    "I want to take this time to congratulate @equipedumaroc, our Moroccan Team, who have made us PROUD. They carried themselves with grace and dignity. They played game after game with passion, determination and resilience while the world was watching! People considered you as the underdog who may not go far in the World Cup, but you proved them wrong and went on to MAKE HISTORY AS the first African and Arab team to reach semi-finals in @fifaworldcup EVER!! You did that! and to think no one even thought that could ever be a possibility!" Nora Fatehi wrote in a lengthy Instagram post.

    "What you taught the world who became emotionally invested with your journey match after match is that dreams do come true, you just have to believe in yourself, work hard with good intentions and NEVER give up! Niya hiya kolshi! (Intent is everything ) Your story has served to be an inspiration to all of us! Don't be sad about yesterday's semi-final match. You have come SO FAR! keep your head up high, Inta Maghrebi!" the Bollywood diva, who had performed the official FIFA World Cup 2022 anthem 'Light the Sky' at a fan fest in Qatar, added.

    Also read: Nora Fatehi reveals what 'Light the Sky' means to her and how 'historic' World Cup 2022 performance felt

    "Always remember that I respect how the team and coach carried themselves throughout, showcasing good sportsmanship, humility, family values and constant gratitude to god and their mothers!! You have achieved worldwide respect and have also become Heros for so many Moroccans and non Moroccans globally! Your journey has united All Arabs and non Arabs so beautifully, and I'm so happy to have witnessed that even if its for this moment! You have always been The Lions for us, but now You are The LIONS for the entire world too!" Nora Fatehi remarked.

    "God bless you! I am so proud of you! May he always protect you! Dima Morocco! Thank u for giving our country pride and value…the world sees us now..." she concluded.

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2022, 4:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The war of words between Anurag Kashyap and Vivek Agnihotri intensifies, noted filmmaker mocks Kashmir Files vma

    The war of words between Anurag Kashyap and Vivek Agnihotri intensifies, noted filmmaker mocks Kashmir Files

    Pitchers Season 2: Naveen Kasturia, Abhishek Banerjee, and Abhay Mahajan revisit their TVF Pitchers days vma

    Pitchers Season 2: Naveen Kasturia, Abhishek Banerjee, and Abhay Mahajan revisit their TVF Pitchers days

    WATCH Late Puneeth Rajkumar was an angel; actor's kind gesture will make you cry RBA

    (WATCH) Late Puneeth Rajkumar was an angel; actor's kind gesture will make you cry

    Pathaan Controversy: SRK and Deepika starrer film stirs problems as superstar's posters burnt in Indore vma

    Pathaan Controversy: Burnt posters in Indore to boycott Bollywood trending-Shah Rukh, Deepika face heat

    pro wrestling WWE: Mandy Rose released for FanTime content; fans in split about rehire and AEW move

    WWE: Mandy Rose released for FanTime content; fans in split about rehire and AEW move

    Recent Stories

    The war of words between Anurag Kashyap and Vivek Agnihotri intensifies, noted filmmaker mocks Kashmir Files vma

    The war of words between Anurag Kashyap and Vivek Agnihotri intensifies, noted filmmaker mocks Kashmir Files

    Acer introduces worlds lightest 16 inch OLED laptop in India here is why you should buy it gcw

    Acer introduces 'world’s lightest' 16-inch OLED laptop in India; Here's why you should buy it

    Gangster Mukhtar Ansari convicted in 1996 case, gets 10 years in jail under Gangster Act - adt

    Gangster Mukhtar Ansari convicted in 1996 case, gets 10 years in jail

    Hush Hush: Tough questions that women are hesitant to ask their fertility consultant? RBA

    Hush Hush: Tough questions that women are hesitant to ask their fertility consultant?

    Bhojpuri SEXY video, pics: Monalisa seduces Pawan Singh in a HOT bedroom song-take a look RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video, pics: Monalisa seduces Pawan Singh in a HOT bedroom song-take a look

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon