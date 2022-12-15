'Dreams do come true': Nora Fatehi's message to Morocco after heartbreaking World Cup 2022 exit will move you

Morocco's dream run at the Qatar World Cup 2022 came to a crashing end after defending champions France registered an emphatic 2-0 win over the African nation in the semi-finals. Fans of the Atlas Lions, including Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi, have sent out heart-warming messages to the team.

Morocco's dream run at the Qatar World Cup 2022 came to a tragic end on Wednesday night when defending champions France registered a 2-0 win to seal their berth in the finals against Argentina. The Atlas Lions, a revelation throughout the tournament, won several fans as they displayed grit and determination each time they took the field.

Also read: Mbappe swapping shirts with Hakimi wins hearts as fans applaud Morocco's roaring show at World Cup 2022

Morocco's campaign in Qatar was more than an underdog story. They sent giants like Spain and Portugal packing home and, in the bargain, became the first African team, the first Arab team and the second team from a predominantly Muslim nation (after Turkey in 2002) to reach the semi-final of the showpiece event.

Morocco did it in the most direct and honest way possible: by playing good football, frequently in challenging circumstances, often hampered by injuries, and always with passion. They ignited the passion of multiple regions throughout the tournament due to their Arab-African-Muslim identity. And Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi, a Moroccan, lauded the team's performance and sent out a strong message to all who want to achieve the impossible.

Also read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Why Nora Fatehi is supporting 'Team Morocco'? Here's what we know

"I want to take this time to congratulate @equipedumaroc, our Moroccan Team, who have made us PROUD. They carried themselves with grace and dignity. They played game after game with passion, determination and resilience while the world was watching! People considered you as the underdog who may not go far in the World Cup, but you proved them wrong and went on to MAKE HISTORY AS the first African and Arab team to reach semi-finals in @fifaworldcup EVER!! You did that! and to think no one even thought that could ever be a possibility!" Nora Fatehi wrote in a lengthy Instagram post.

"What you taught the world who became emotionally invested with your journey match after match is that dreams do come true, you just have to believe in yourself, work hard with good intentions and NEVER give up! Niya hiya kolshi! (Intent is everything ) Your story has served to be an inspiration to all of us! Don't be sad about yesterday's semi-final match. You have come SO FAR! keep your head up high, Inta Maghrebi!" the Bollywood diva, who had performed the official FIFA World Cup 2022 anthem 'Light the Sky' at a fan fest in Qatar, added.

Also read: Nora Fatehi reveals what 'Light the Sky' means to her and how 'historic' World Cup 2022 performance felt

"Always remember that I respect how the team and coach carried themselves throughout, showcasing good sportsmanship, humility, family values and constant gratitude to god and their mothers!! You have achieved worldwide respect and have also become Heros for so many Moroccans and non Moroccans globally! Your journey has united All Arabs and non Arabs so beautifully, and I'm so happy to have witnessed that even if its for this moment! You have always been The Lions for us, but now You are The LIONS for the entire world too!" Nora Fatehi remarked.

"God bless you! I am so proud of you! May he always protect you! Dima Morocco! Thank u for giving our country pride and value…the world sees us now..." she concluded.