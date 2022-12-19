Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Pele, Neymar and others compliment Lionel Messi and Argentina after title conquest

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Argentina eclipsed France on penalties to win its third title on Sunday. Meanwhile, Brazil's Pele and Neymar sent out wishes to Lionel Messi and La Albiceleste on their conquest.

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, ARG vs FRA: Pele, Neymar and others compliment Lionel Messi and Argentina after title conquest against France-ayh
    First Published Dec 19, 2022, 12:35 PM IST

    Argentina is finally a three-time world champion, as it squeezed past two-time defending champion France on penalties after a 3-3 draw at the Lusail Iconic Stadium during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final in Qatar on Sunday. The victory meant that the Argentine superstar striker Lionel Messi sealed his place in the history books as the ultimate GOAT, winning the top prize in his illustrious career in what supposedly happened to be his final WC outing. On the same note, legendary Brazilian striker Pele and star Brazilian forward Neymar wished Messi and La Albiceleste their deserving success.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Pelé (@pele)

    Taking to Instagram, Pele registered, "Congratulations, Argentina! Certainly, Diego [Maradona] is smiling now. Today, football continues to tell its story, as always, in an enthralling way. Messi won his first World Cup, as his trajectory deserved. My dear friend, Mbappe, scored four goals in the final. It was a gift to watch this spectacle for the future of our sport. And I couldn't fail to congratulate Morocco for the incredible campaign. It's great to see Africa shine."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by NJ 🇧🇷 (@neymarjr)

    FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Romário (@romariofaria)

    Meanwhile, Neymar took to Twitter to note, "Congratulations, brother". In contrast, another former Brazilian legend, Romario, documented, "I'm sure my friend Maradona is happy to see this victory, as are his people. Congratulations Argentina! Argentina was better on the field, and Messi received the title he was missing today: World Champion for his country."

    Among other legends to hail Messi and co was Italian legend Andrea Pirlo, who composed, "Great final... congratulations to Messi and Argentina!" Also, former German Jerome Boateng authored, "Congratulations Lionel Messi and Argentina. Finally, you got the trophy you truly deserve." At the same time, Brazilian defender Dani Alves penned, "Football loves you and those of us who love football respect you and congratulate you for that moment. Enjoy it with your family. As a Brazilian and South American, I know that's more than winning that cup."

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2022, 12:35 PM IST
