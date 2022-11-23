Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amid armband row, Germany players trolled for covering mouths in team photo before clash against Japan

    Germany players placed their hands over their mouths during a team photo ahead of their Group E game against Japan at the Qatar World Cup 2022 on Wednesday, sparking massive outbursts on social media platforms.

    First Published Nov 23, 2022, 7:44 PM IST

    In a team photo before their Qatar World Cup 2022 Group E match against Japan on Wednesday, Germany's players covered their mouths due to the ongoing controversy around FIFA's threat of punishment about the "OneLove" armband.

    Before the game began, all of the German players made the gesture in front of dozens of photographers on the field after FIFA, the governing body of soccer, had warned seven European teams of punishment if they wore the armband signifying tolerance and diversity.

    Nancy Faeser, the interior minister of Germany, wore the armband while she conversed with FIFA President Gianni Infantino while watching the match from the stands.

    She had previously criticised FIFA, calling the prospect of fines a mistake and unacceptable conduct.

    "This is not alright, how federations are being put under pressure," Faeser said during a visit to a German FA event in Doha before the game. "In today's times it is incomprehensible that FIFA does not want people to openly stand for tolerance and against discrimination. It does not fit in our times and it is not appropriate towards people."

    A statement from the German Football Association (DFB) said: "We wanted to use our captain's armband to take a stand for values that we hold in the Germany national team: diversity and mutual respect. Together with other nations, we wanted our voice to be heard."

    "It wasn't about making a political statement – human rights are non-negotiable. That should be taken for granted, but it still isn't the case. That's why this message is so important to us. Denying us the armband is the same as denying us a voice. We stand by our position," the statement added.

    The photo of Germany players covering their mouths has sparked a massive social media outburst. "Germany talking about human rights. This is actually quite funny coming from the land of the Nazis lmao," said one football enthusiast.

    Another fan added, "Wear the armband, all of you who said you would. The sanctions u'd recieve pales into significance what members of the LGBTQ community deal with living in their truth Make the stand. "

    A third remarked, "These ppl played in Israel and didn't bat an eye towards the innocent Palestinian lives that have been murdered."

    Here's a look at some of the trolls that flooded Twitter:

