Premier League fans go berserk as PSG's Qatari owners look to invest in English top-flight

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, president of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and head of Qatar Sports Investments, met with Tottenham Hotspur's Daniel Levy as the French giant's owners seek to invest in a Premier League club.

As part of an ambitious strategy transition in 2023, Al-Khelaifi met with the Tottenham executive chairman last week in a London hotel, according to Sky. The Qatari group is looking to overhaul their approach.

Manchester United and Liverpool, competitors in the Premier League, are searching for outside investors or purchasers.

Al-Khelaifi serves as president of the European Club Association in addition to his position at PSG, and Levy serves on the executive board.

While many of the top football teams in Europe are connected to complex global multi-ownership networks, QSI is only interested in two teams.

These multi-club ownership groupings include more than 300 of the world's football clubs.

The City Football Group, for instance, has ownership interests in several clubs, including Mumbai City FC, New York City FC, Melbourne City FC, Yokohama F. Marinos, Girona, and Manchester City, from which it gets its name.

However, aside from PSG, QSI's sole other investment is in the Portuguese team Braga, who frequently finds it difficult to topple the powerful trinity of Sporting, Benfica, and Porto in Lisbon.

However, it is not thought that QSI's sights are solely set on the Premier League, with the group looking at investment opportunities worldwide.

Although it had been predicted that QSI's interest in foreign investments would decline once the Qatar World Cup ended in December, it now seems that the contrary is the case.

It is well known that the owners of both United and its fierce rival Liverpool are searching for outside funding or potential purchasers.

The Glazer family of United put the organisation up for sale in November, although the Fenway Sports Group, owners of Liverpool, did so earlier in the same month.

Will it be Ronaldo vs Messi in Saudi Arabia? Al-Nassr coach Rudi Garcia gives ultimate response

