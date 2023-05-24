Post-Vinicius Junior racism episode, Valencia handed five-match partial stadium ban; details here

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior was subject to racist abuse from Valencia fans during the former's 0-1 defeat away from home last week. On the same note, the latter has been handed a five-game partial stadium ban.

Real Madrid's Brazilian striker Vinicius Junior was racially abused by Valencia fans during their clash last week at the Mestalla Stadium, where the visitors lost 0-1. Offended by the same, he threatened to leave the pitch in the second half, while he was handed a red card at the stoppage time before he filed a complaint with the Spanish State Attorney General’s Office.

As an investigation was launched into the incident, Valenia was found guilty and was handed a five-contest partial stadium ban, along with a fine of €45,000. The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RSFF) issued a statement on the same that read, “The competition committee has sanctioned Valencia CF with the partial closure of the Mestalla stadium for five matches, more specifically the Mario Kempes south stand, following the events that occurred during the First Division National League Championship match between the local team and Real Madrid CF."

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo lauds Al-Nassr teammates and fans after securing comeback against Al-Shabab

“It is considered proven that, as reflected by the referee in his minutes, there were racist shouts at Vinicius, a Real Madrid CF player, during the aforementioned match, altering the normal course of the match and considering the infractions very serious. In addition, an economic sanction of 45,000 euros (£39,000) is imposed on Valencia,” the statement added.

The Che has ten days to file an appeal against RSFF's decision. However, La Liga players and officials have called for racism to be wiped out from the sport. Also, fellow Brazilian Raphinha, who plays for Madrid's arch-rival Barcelona, showed his support for his national teammate with a message on his shirt that read, “As long as the colour of the skin is more important than the brightness of the eyes, there will be war.”

ALSO READ: Serie A - Juventus's 10-point penalty explained

In the meantime, La Liga decided to rescind Vinicius's red card, as its statement read, “This Committee considers it to be established that the referee’s assessment was determined by the omission of the entirety of the play that took place.” However, his participation in Los Blancos' upcoming fixture against Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday is doubtful, as he nurses a niggle in his knee.

Reflecting further light on the racism incident, a joint statement read, “The Spanish Sports Council, the Royal Spanish Football Federation and LaLiga have joined forces for a campaign against racism, with which the three institutions want to unanimously show their absolute and unequivocal rejection of any racist behaviour. The campaign, as well as being featured on the national and international broadcasts of all matches, on the logo and advertising boards, will also be visible in the stadiums through information leaflets for fans."

ALSO READ: 36 goals, 1 EPL trophy - Haaland explains what title win means to him

“It will also be visible on the placards that will be carried by the starting line-ups, as well as on players’ armbands in future matches. ‘Racists out of football’ and ‘United against racism’ aim to bring together the strength of everyone: institutions, clubs, athletes and fans with the goal of eradicating racism and its agents from our football,” concluded the statement.

In an earlier incident, an effigy of Vinicius was hanged from a bridge in the country in January, while police have confirmed four arrests related to the incident. As for the current episode, Velancia confirmed that three persons were arrested for hurling racial slurs at the Brazilian, but affirmed that its fanbase remains determined to fight off racism.

ALSO READ: Racist abuse against Vinicius Jr continues - FIFA boss Infantino offers 'full solidarity' to Real Madrid star

“The match against Real Madrid was broadcast live and it is totally false that the entire stadium was shouting racist remarks. There has been a lot of confusion and misinformation in the last few days. Valencia demands a responsible and serious approach to the matter. This is a very sensitive issue and everyone must remain factual. We cannot accept the labelling of Valencia fans as racist. It is not true. We call for respect. Racism has no place in football or in our society. Valencia strongly condemns racism," said Che in a statement.

Meanwhile, Vinicius sent out a tweet on the case, as he penned, “Every round away from home is an unpleasant surprise. And there were many this season. Death wishes, hanged dolls, many criminal screams… All registered. But, the speech always falls on ‘isolated cases’, ‘a fan’. No, these are not isolated cases. They are continuous episodes spread across several cities in Spain [and even in a television programme]. The problem is very serious, and communications no longer work. Not blaming me to justify criminal acts either. You are not football. You are inhuman.”