Neymar Jr returns to Santos FC: Revisiting top 5 performances by Brazilian international at Peixe

The Brazilian international Neymar Jr is all set for his return to Santos FC after his contract at the Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal was mutually terminated. His 18-month stint at the Al Hilal was unsuccessful, marred by injuries as he made only seven appearances for the club since his joining in 2023. Neymar Jr’s potential exit from Al Hilal was hinted after he was not added to the squad for the second half of the ongoing Saudi Pro League season.

Neymar Jr’s return to Santos FC was unexpected as the earlier reports emerged that the 32-year-old would reunite with former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at the Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter-Miami. The legendary footballer’s return to the Brazilian club was confirmed by Santos FC president Marcelo Teixeira, telling Neymar ‘it’s time to come home.’

Neymar Jr began his professional career with Santos FC and then went on to ply his trade for FC Barcelona, Paris Saint Germain and Al Hilal.

On that note, let’s take a look at top 5 performances by Neymar Jr at Santos FC.

1. Neymar vs Flamengo (2011)

Neymar’s performance for Santos FC against Flamengo in Brazil’s Serie B match was one of the finest by the Brazilian international in his illustrious career. Then the 19-year-old awed the audience with his incredible dribbling skills and scored a stunning goal. In the 25th minute of the match, Neymar Jr dribbled past 5 Flamengo players led by Ronaldinho and scored a goal for Santos FC. The Brazilian star’s goal won the FIFA Puskas goal of the year in 2012. In that match, Neymar assisted for one goal and scored two more goals to help Santos FC defeat Flamengo 5-4, despite Ronaldinho’s hat-trick for the opposition.

2. Neymar vs Penarol (2011 Copa Libertadores Final)

After Pele, there was no one who could fill in the shoes left by the Brazilian legend at the Santos FC until Neymar arrived. In the 2011 Copa Libetadores Final against Uruguayan club Penarol proved why Neymar Jr was the true heir not just to the legacy of Pele but also of Santos FC. The media and the fans bestowed upon Neymar with the title ‘King of Santos’ after the final. Santos FC didn’t win Copa Libertadores title since 1963 and the drought ended in 2011. He scored a goal for the Brazilian club in the very first minute of the title clash and helped Santos secure a 2-1 win over Penarol.

3. Neymar vs Guarani (2010 Copa do Brasil round of 16)

The Copa do Brasil round of 16 clash between Santos FC and Guarani was one of the best performances by Neymar in his career. The footballing world witnessed the glimpse of a talented player from Sao Paulo who had the ability to become one of the greatest players of all time. Neymar netted five goals in Santos FC 8-1 win over Guarani at Vila Belmiro. It was the first season for Neymar Jr with Santos senior team and netted 42 goals across all competitions in 2010. His performance that year caught the global attention of top European clubs, eventually paving his way for a move to Barcelona in 2013.

4. Neymar vs Kashiwa Reysol (2012 FIFA Club World Cup Semifinal)

Neymar Jr played a crucial role in helping Santos FC seal their spot in the FIFA Club World Cup Final against Barcelona. In the semifinal, the Brazilian club registered a 3-1 win over Kashiwa Reysol at the Toyota Stadium in Tokyo. Neymar Jr scored a beautiful left-footed goal to give Santos FC an early lead in the 19th minute before Humberlito Borges and Danilo chipped in to extend the Brazilian club’s lead to 3-1 to make it to the final of the FIFA Club World Cup. Eventually, Santos ended up as runners-up of the tournament after losing to Barcelona in the tournament.

5. Neymar vs Sao Paulo (2010 Paulista Championship semifinal)

Neymar Jr was the third-highest goal-scorer in the 2010 Paulista Championship with 14 goals. However, his performance in the semi-final against Sao Paulo was one of his best highlights of his career. The Brazilian international netted a hat-trick of goals in 6-2 win in the high-scoring Sao Paulo derby. Neymar Jr displayed his flair, dribble, speed, and finishing prowess, leaving the opposition team’s defense in a shambolic situation. The performance helped Santos FC seal their place in the final, where they defeated Santo Andre to clinch the Paulista Championship title. The match against Sao Paulo further solidified his reputation as one of the exciting talents in the football world.

