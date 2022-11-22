Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Missed Sadio Mane': Senegal fans grieve absence of icon after loss to Netherlands in FIFA World Cup 2022

    Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen fired the Netherlands to a sensational 2-0 win against a Sadio Mane-less Senegal in their Group A clash of the Qatar World Cup 2022 on Monday.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 22, 2022, 12:01 AM IST

    Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen fired the Netherlands to a sensational 2-0 win against Senegal in their Group A clash of the Qatar World Cup 2022 on Monday in front of a packed Al Thumama Stadium. Throughout the game, the African champions had several chances and shots on target. However, they could not convert any of those opportunities, with fans pointing out how much the absence of star forward Sadio Mane hurt the team.

    The Netherlands joined Ecuador on top of Group A, with three points each after both nations won their opening games 2-0. Senegal will now face Ecuador on November 29 in a must-win game. However, the club's supporters are still determining if the African team's campaign in the glittering showpiece event would go to length without Sadio Mane.

    The Bayern Munich star was ruled out of FIFA World Cup 2022 after a tendon injury while playing for the Bundesliga giants. Mane had hoped to recuperate quickly and play for Senegal before the group games were done, and head coach Aliou Cisse had even included him in his team for Qatar. The former Liverpool superstar had to withdraw from the tournament, nevertheless, since it was evident that he would need surgery for his injury, which would prolong his recovery.

    Taking to Instagram a day before Senegal's clash against the Netherlands, Sadio Mane requested fans to rally behind the team even in his absence.

    "Many of you have sent messages of support following my injury. Thank God, the surgery I had in the middle of the week went well. I wanna take this opportunity to thank and show my appreciation to you all," Mane wrote.

    "This Monday, our dear country will compete in the World Cup, Qatar 2022. I am sure the Lions will transcend and approach every game as a true finale. I am also convinced that all Senegalese will be in front of the small screen to support and encourage our valiant national team. Like all the unconditional in the Taniere, I am convinced that my teammates will fight as one man and as they usually do to honor our dear 🇸🇳 Long live Senegal, come on," the Bayern Munich star concluded.

    Fans of Lions of Teranga took to Twitter to express their grief after Senegal lost to the Dutch team 2-0 in their Group A clash. "Sadio Mane's leadership and experience seriously missing in attack," noted one supporter.

    "A hard-fought win for the Dutch, Senegal dominated most bits of the game but weren't critical enough. The Lions of Terenga miss Sadio Mane," wrote another disheartened Senegal fan.

    Here's a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2022, 12:01 AM IST
