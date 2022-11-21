Qatar World Cup 2022: Top 7 moments from Netherlands thrilling 2-0 win against Sadio Mane-less Senegal

Netherland's Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen fired the Dutch to a 2-0 win against Senegal in their Group A clash of the Qatar World Cup 2022 on Monday in front of a packed Al Thumama Stadium in Doha. Here's a look at 7 top moments from the high-octane clash:

With this win, Louis van Gaal's men have collected crucial 3 points, while Senegal will have to beat Ecuador when they face each other on November 29. Here's a look at 7 moments from Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 clash:

Peter Drury's commentary One of the key highlights of the game was the return of poetic commentator Peter Drury, who had been providing his services to American audiences on NBC Universal from the start of this year's league campaign. Fans who heard the 54-year-old's voice from behind the mic were delighted, with most stating that the Qatar World Cup 2022 has finally come alive. Throughout the game, the veteran commentator dished out his usual epic one-liners and won the hearts of fans globally.

Frenkie de Jong's missed opportunity Both teams could not gain a foothold throughout the first half of Senegal vs Netherlands contest. The closest was Frenkie de Jong, but the Dutch midfielder failed to take advantage of a superb opportunity presented to him by Coady Gapko. He attempted to cut in, failed, and missed the chance to fire at a goal only Mendy was manning.

Ismaila Sarr's burst of magic in vain In the 41st minute of the clash, Senegal's Ismaila Sarr squared the ball across the Netherlands penalty area, which was hooked clear by Nathan Ake. Sarr gave Matthijs De Ligt a torrid time in the first half, and fans of the African champions would have missed the magic of their star forward, Sadio Mane.

Virgil van Dijk's missed header In the second half, Cody Gakpo took a corner for the Netherlands. Virgil van Dijk leapt the highest but sent the ball over the bar, leaving fans of the Dutch fan in absolute shock. The Liverpool defender is known to score sensational headers from set pieces, but he could not convert this opportunity in his 50th match for his nation.

Kouyate leaves field on a stretcher In the 70th minute, Senegal's Cheikou Kouayate lay flat on his back with his hands behind his head, leaving spectators and viewing fans worried. He left the field in a stretcher and it appeared that he may have pulled a hamstring while jumping for a high ball or jarred his knee as a result of an awkward landing.

Cody Gakpo scores for Netherlands Cody Gakpo ultimately scored for Netherlands in the 84th minute. The PSV Eindhoven player used a perfectly timed run to slip past the Senegal defence, connect with a Frenkie de Jong cross, and then glance a header from the edge of the six-yard box past the approaching Edouard Mendy.

