Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Messi vs Mbappe: What separates the two stars? Ex-PSG boss Pochettino sheds light before World Cup 2022 final

    Ahead of the Qatar World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France, former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino has highlighted the differences between Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

    football Messi vs Mbappe: What separates the two stars? Ex-PSG boss Pochettino sheds light before Qatar World Cup 2022 final snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 18, 2022, 5:10 PM IST

    As the two Paris Saint-Germain teammates gear up to square off in the Qatar World Cup 2022 final, former PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has emphasised the distinctions between legendary Argentinian forward Lionel Messi and French sensation Kylian Mbappe.

    Also read: Argentina vs France: From speed to dribbling - Rating Messi and Mbappe's skills ahead of World Cup 2022 final

    Despite bagging the Ligue 1 championship last season, Messi struggled with his form under Pochettino as the former Barcelona legend was still finding his footing at Parc des Princes. As for Mbappe, the 23-year-old had a stellar season but was almost on the verge of leaving the Parisian club to join Real Madrid in May this year.

    Messi and Mbappe are competing for the Golden Boot and have been among the top players at the World Cup this year. Ahead of the mouth-watering contest between Argentina and France at Doha's Lusail stadium, Pochettino provided insights into what separates the two PSG stars.

    "The truth is that it has been a satisfaction and a source of pride to have coached them," Pochettino told La Vanguardia.

    "[Messi] has won seven Ballons d'Or and [Mbappe] has the chance to win this recognition even though he is already a world champion. I think we are talking about the best, who is Leo Messi, and another who aspires to be the best, who is Mbappe," the former PSG boss added.

    Also read: Argentina vs France numerology prediction: 'Nostradamus' Athos Salome hints at World Cup 2022 winner

    "Mbappe is a player who needs a lot of space to run and Messi is the total player. The one who defines in the opponent's area and the one who plays partnering and defending to generate play. They are two different players for whom anyone who loves football would pay for a ticket to go see," the Argentine remarked.

    football Messi vs Mbappe: What separates the two stars? Ex-PSG boss Pochettino sheds light before Qatar World Cup 2022 final snt

    Pochettino praised the veteran forward as a "gladiator" for how he led Argentina at the World Cup, saying that he is now simply enjoying Messi internationally. “We’ve already recognized his talent, and we’ve been recognizing it for more than 20 years," he added. "But well, I think that the leadership and emotional commitment that he is exercising in this World Cup is something that excites all those who love football."

    “Now we see a Messi enjoying himself. A Messi who is a gladiator on the field but with an exquisite talent that makes him the best player in the world. Logically, as an Argentinian, you feel that you multiply all those emotions tenfold," Pochettino concluded.

    Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022 closing ceremony: Date, time, performers, where to watch in India and more

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2022, 5:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football ISL 2022-23: FC Goa coach Carlos Pena wants team to show consistency after win over NorthEast United FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: FC Goa coach Carlos Pena wants team to show consistency after win over NorthEast United FC

    football ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC coach Simon Grayson delighted with late 'birthday gift' win over jamshedpur fc snt

    ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC coach Simon Grayson delighted with late 'birthday gift'

    football Is Cody Gakpo leaving PSV in January? Ruud van Nistelrooy remarks-ayh

    Is Cody Gakpo leaving PSV in January? Ruud van Nistelrooy remarks

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: Will be able to know Rohit Sharma status in the next day or two - KL Rahul-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Will be able to know Rohit's status in the next day or two' - Rahul

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: Had to work hard for this win - KL Rahul-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Had to work hard for this win' - KL Rahul

    Recent Stories

    Catch Nawazuddin Siddiqui in one of the most poised & graceful avatars for his upcoming thriller Haddi vma

    Catch Nawazuddin Siddiqui in one of the most poised & graceful avatars for his upcoming thriller Haddi

    Dictionary com chose Woman as the word of the year for 2022 Here is why gcw

    Dictionary.com chose 'Woman' as the word of the year for 2022; Here's why

    AUS vs SA 2022-23, Brisbane/1st Test: Do not see this as a fair contest - Dean Elgar after Australia wraps up win in 2 days against South Africa-ayh

    AUS vs SA 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Don't see this as a fair contest' - Elgar critical of Brisbane pitch

    16 year old girl gang raped for over 12 hours in Maharashtra 8 arrested gcw

    16-year-old girl gang-raped for over 12 hours in Maharashtra, 8 arrested

    Kisan Garjana Rally: Delhi police issues traffic advisory for December 19; check routes to avoid - adt

    Kisan Garjana Rally: Delhi police issues traffic advisory for December 19; check routes to avoid

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon
    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon
    Watch Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Video Icon
    football From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight snt

    From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight

    Video Icon