Messi vs Mbappe: What separates the two stars? Ex-PSG boss Pochettino sheds light before World Cup 2022 final

Ahead of the Qatar World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France, former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino has highlighted the differences between Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Despite bagging the Ligue 1 championship last season, Messi struggled with his form under Pochettino as the former Barcelona legend was still finding his footing at Parc des Princes. As for Mbappe, the 23-year-old had a stellar season but was almost on the verge of leaving the Parisian club to join Real Madrid in May this year.

Messi and Mbappe are competing for the Golden Boot and have been among the top players at the World Cup this year. Ahead of the mouth-watering contest between Argentina and France at Doha's Lusail stadium, Pochettino provided insights into what separates the two PSG stars.

"The truth is that it has been a satisfaction and a source of pride to have coached them," Pochettino told La Vanguardia.

"[Messi] has won seven Ballons d'Or and [Mbappe] has the chance to win this recognition even though he is already a world champion. I think we are talking about the best, who is Leo Messi, and another who aspires to be the best, who is Mbappe," the former PSG boss added.

"Mbappe is a player who needs a lot of space to run and Messi is the total player. The one who defines in the opponent's area and the one who plays partnering and defending to generate play. They are two different players for whom anyone who loves football would pay for a ticket to go see," the Argentine remarked.

Pochettino praised the veteran forward as a "gladiator" for how he led Argentina at the World Cup, saying that he is now simply enjoying Messi internationally. “We’ve already recognized his talent, and we’ve been recognizing it for more than 20 years," he added. "But well, I think that the leadership and emotional commitment that he is exercising in this World Cup is something that excites all those who love football."

“Now we see a Messi enjoying himself. A Messi who is a gladiator on the field but with an exquisite talent that makes him the best player in the world. Logically, as an Argentinian, you feel that you multiply all those emotions tenfold," Pochettino concluded.

